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Updated Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (2026)

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RotoBaller's updated wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 WR rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Deciding between two wide receivers with similar outlooks and fantasy point projections is often one of the toughest start-sit calls every week, and with all 32 teams in action in Week 1, there is no shortage of options to choose from. We're here to help with our updated Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026.

To see where key start-sit options as wide receivers such as DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., Courtland Sutton, Deebo Samuel Sr., Stefon Diggs, Wan'Dale Robinson, and De'Zhaun Stribling stand for Week 1, navigate the rankings table below.

Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important WR fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Puka Nacua WR
2 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 6 Chris Olave WR
3 7 Nico Collins WR
4 8 Tee Higgins WR
4 9 DeVonta Smith WR
4 10 George Pickens WR
4 11 Justin Jefferson WR
4 12 Drake London WR
4 13 Zay Flowers WR
4 14 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 15 Rashee Rice WR
5 16 Malik Nabers WR
5 17 A.J. Brown WR
5 18 Garrett Wilson WR
5 19 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 20 Davante Adams WR
5 21 Ladd McConkey WR
5 22 Mike Evans WR
5 23 Christian Watson WR
5 24 Jameson Williams WR
5 25 Terry McLaurin WR
6 26 Rome Odunze WR
6 27 Parker Washington WR
6 28 Tetairoa McMillan WR
6 29 DJ Moore WR
7 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 31 Jayden Reed WR
7 32 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 33 Luther Burden III WR
7 34 Josh Downs WR
7 35 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 36 Courtland Sutton WR
7 37 Jalen Coker WR
7 38 Carnell Tate WR
7 39 DK Metcalf WR
8 40 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 41 Michael Wilson WR
8 42 Quentin Johnston WR
8 43 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 44 Jordan Addison WR
8 45 Stefon Diggs WR
8 46 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 47 Xavier Worthy WR
8 48 Romeo Doubs WR
8 49 Matthew Golden WR
8 50 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 51 Khalil Shakir WR
9 52 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 53 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 54 Kayshon Boutte WR
9 55 Alec Pierce WR
9 56 Jalen McMillan WR
9 57 Jalen Nailor WR
9 58 Tre Tucker WR
9 59 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 60 Devaughn Vele WR
10 61 Keenan Allen WR
10 62 KC Concepcion WR
10 63 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 64 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 65 Rashod Bateman WR
10 66 Jauan Jennings WR
10 67 Denzel Boston WR
10 68 Jaylin Noel WR
10 69 Malik Washington WR
11 70 Pat Bryant WR
11 71 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 72 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 73 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 74 Darius Slayton WR
11 75 Calvin Ridley WR
11 76 Cooper Kupp WR
11 77 Makai Lemon WR
11 78 Andrei Iosivas WR
11 79 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 80 Tre Harris WR
11 81 Cyrus Allen WR
12 82 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 83 Caleb Douglas WR
12 84 Greg Dortch WR
12 85 Malachi Fields WR
12 86 Tyquan Thornton WR
12 87 Germie Bernard WR
12 88 Antonio Williams WR
12 89 Zachariah Branch WR
12 90 Treylon Burks WR
12 91 Marquise Brown WR
12 92 Darnell Mooney WR
12 93 Tutu Atwell WR
12 94 KaVontae Turpin WR
12 95 Travis Hunter WR
12 96 Tank Dell WR
12 97 Xavier Legette WR
12 98 Troy Franklin WR
12 99 Keon Coleman WR
12 100 Jalen Tolbert WR
13 101 Ted Hurst WR
13 102 Bryce Lance WR
13 103 Christian Kirk WR
13 104 Xavier Hutchinson WR
13 105 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 106 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 107 Kendrick Bourne WR
13 108 Tez Johnson WR
13 109 Jack Bech WR
13 110 Demarcus Robinson WR
13 111 Chimere Dike WR
13 112 Skyler Bell WR
13 113 Ashton Dulin WR
13 114 Jahan Dotson WR
13 115 Joshua Palmer WR
14 116 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
14 117 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 118 Darius Cooper WR
14 119 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 120 DeMario Douglas WR

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

The Athletic's Nate Atkins writes that there was some concern over whether Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams could still be a perimeter receiver at 33 years old, but he has looked "fresh and explosive" in training camp and was "virtually uncoverable" in joint practices against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Atkins also said Adams' connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford has been even more impressive, as the two are "slicing up zone coverages with route adjustments in the intermediate part of the field."

Last year, Adams was new to the team, and Stafford missed most of training camp while rehabbing an injury. Adams caught 60 of 114 targets for 789 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns in 2025 in his first year in L.A., but staying healthy for a full season will be a challenge for the veteran pass-catcher after he dealt with lower-body injuries last year. Atkins writes that the Rams might need to get creative with load management for Adams, but one thing is clear: his talent "has not seen a drop-off." Fantasy managers should be targeting Adams as more of a touchdown-dependent, low-end WR2 this fall.

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (undisclosed), who was labeled day-to-day last week with an undisclosed injury, is taking part in joint practice on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and high-pointed a pass in the end zone from quarterback Trevor Lawrence over defensive back Jacob Parrish in red-zone work, according to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times. It looks like Washington is back to being a full-go after dealing with what ended up being a minor injury last week.

Before the injury, the 24-year-old had been one of the most hyped wideouts in training camp following his strong 2025 campaign in which he caught 58 of 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular-season games.

From all indications, the former sixth-rounder from Penn State in 2023 will be an even bigger part of Jacksonville's passing attack this year as he continues to develop a strong rapport with Lawrence. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder has plenty of competition for targets alongside Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, but he has quickly become one of the more popular WR3/flex options, especially in point-per-reception fantasy leagues.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) is expected to return to practice this week if all goes to plan, head coach Shane Steichen told Stephen Holder of ESPN. The Colts will have to activate Pierce from the Physically Unable to Perform list before he is eligible to practice with the rest of the team. Pierce had a clean-up procedure on his ankle in April that prevented him from taking the field for the start of training camp, but if he returns this week, there's still a chance he could be ready for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens in early September.

The 26-year-old returning to action this week would give fantasy managers more reason to take a chance on the former second-rounder in upcoming drafts as a big-play threat in the Colts' offense. Pierce led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons, had his first 1,000-yard campaign last year, and is set for a bigger role in the passing attack in 2026 with Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh. He is currently ranked as the No. 48 wideout for fantasy purposes this year, but his stock could rise once he returns to practice.

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson continued his path to being the team's de facto WR1 as he caught passes from starting quarterback Jordan Love at Monday's practice, according to SI's Bill Huber. The 27-year-old impressed late in his 2025 campaign when he returned from a torn ACL injury and caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns.

The Packers' receiving corps will look a little different this season with Romeo Doubs departing for the New England Patriots over the summer, further opening the door for Watson to shoulder a heavier workload. Even with his injury history, the increased usage should make this fifth-year wideout a more efficient fantasy asset. A healthy Christian Watson is a high-end WR3 who can flash WR2 upside in 2026.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., Courtland Sutton, Deebo Samuel Sr., Stefon Diggs, Wan'Dale Robinson, De'Zhaun Stribling. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., Courtland Sutton, Deebo Samuel Sr., Stefon Diggs, Wan'Dale Robinson, De'Zhaun Stribling:

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Week 1 QB Rankings
Andy Smith's Bold Predictions for 2026
Late-Round QB Values With QB1 Upside
Overall Superflex Rookie Rankings


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Alec Pierce

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
NFL

New Study Reveals High Rate of CTE Among NFL Players
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start over Jared Curtis in Week 1
Brandon Williams

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Warriors
CFB

Big Ten to Ban NFL Players from Returning to Collegiate Play
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Signs with ASVEL
Aday Mara

Works on Conditioning
Isaiah Joe

Brings Title Experience to Pistons Bench
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Ashton Jeanty

Not Believed to Have a Serious Injury, Uncertain for Week 1
Quentin Grimes

Eyes Key Lakers Perimeter Role
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Downplays Celtics Rift
Kristoffer Reitan

Hoping Adjustments Work Again in Atlanta
Hideki Matsuyama

Hopes to Resume Late-Season Form in Atlanta
Xander Schauffele

One to Watch in Atlanta This Week
Sam Burns

Poised to Rebound at TOUR Championship
Cameron Young

Seeking More Consistent Putting at TOUR Championship
CFB

Walker Eget Wins Duke Quarterback Job
Jaden Hardy

Being Discussed in Sign-and-Trade Talks
Shaedon Sharpe

Suffers Torn Meniscus
CFB

Jackson Arnold, Alex Orji Will Both Play Against Memphis
CFB

Alabama Receiver Lotzeir Brooks Spotted at Practice On Monday
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Starting QB Job for the Taking for Michael Penix Jr.
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs Non-Committal on Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 Status
CFB

Northwestern Names Aidan Chiles As Starting Quarterback
Jeremiyah Love

Progressing But Won't Practice This Week
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Malik Nabers

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey, Remains on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Miami-Ohio Names Kansas Transfer David McComb As The Starting QB
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Houston Transfer Zeon Chriss-Gremillion Named Tulane's Starting Quarterback
Chuba Hubbard

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
CFB

Alabama DL Jeremiah Beaman Injured In Sunday's Practice
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Kayshon Boutte

Gets Fresh Start in Houston
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Puka Nacua

Still Not Back at Practice
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Chuba Hubbard

Panthers to Use RB Committee if Chuba Hubbard is Good to Go
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
DK Metcalf

Returns to Practice, Says He's 100 Percent
TreVeyon Henderson

Departs Practice Early With Potential Injury
CFB

Boobie Feaster to Have Role in Freshman Season
CFB

Aaron Philo Named Week 1 Starter for Florida
CFB

Arch Manning Criticized by Steve Sarkisian After Team Scrimmage
Shedeur Sanders

to Begin His Second Season as Browns' Backup
Deshaun Watson

Browns Naming Deshaun Watson as Starting Quarterback
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Simone Fontecchio

Explains Why He Stayed with Heat
Chaney Johnson

Eyes Standard Contract with Nets
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
CFB

Michael Van Buren Named USF's QB1
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Declares Himself Healthy
CFB

Dylan Lonergan Wins Rutgers' Quarterback Job
Klay Thompson

Praised by Pat Riley After Heat Signing
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
CFB

Faizon Brandon Officially Named Tennessee's Starting Quarterback
Jimmy Butler III

Has No Firm Timeline for Return
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Ashton Jeanty

Suffers Ankle Sprain
Payton Pritchard

Wants to Improve at Drawing Fouls
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Wants to Play 2-4 More Years
Klay Thompson

Signs Two-Year Deal with Heat
Christian McCaffrey

Absence Part of the Plan
Oso Ighodaro

is Working on his Three-Point Game
Malik Nabers

Could Shed No-Contact Jersey This Week
CFB

KJ Jackson Beats out AJ Hill in Arkansas QB Competition
Ashton Jeanty

Suffers Potentially Serious Knee Injury in Practice
CFB

South Carolina Hopeful Jacarrius Peak Can Return in Week 3
CFB

USC's Jahkeem Stewart Expected to Miss Three Games
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright Set to Join LSU Program After Being Waived by Browns
CFB

Gio Richardson, Chris Hunter Viewed as Arizona's Top Wideouts
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Christian McCaffrey

Back on Practice Field
George Kittle

Activated From PUP List
CFB

UCLA Adds Impact Linebacker Trent Hendrick
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
NBA

Dalano Banton Draws EuroLeague Interest
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Cleveland Cavaliers

Bruce Brown Linked to Cavaliers in Free Agency
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Miami Heat

Keshad Johnson Could Rejoin Heat
Miami Heat

Nick Richards Emerges as Heat Frontcourt Target
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Andy Pages

Expected to Miss 4-5 Weeks With Hand Fracture
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
Ketel Marte

is Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Jacob Wilson

Likely Done for the Season
Kade Anderson

to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
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