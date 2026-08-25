RotoBaller's updated wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 1 (2026). Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 WR rankings for fantasy football leagues.
Deciding between two wide receivers with similar outlooks and fantasy point projections is often one of the toughest start-sit calls every week, and with all 32 teams in action in Week 1, there is no shortage of options to choose from. We're here to help with our updated Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026.
To see where key start-sit options as wide receivers such as DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., Courtland Sutton, Deebo Samuel Sr., Stefon Diggs, Wan'Dale Robinson, and De'Zhaun Stribling stand for Week 1, navigate the rankings table below.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important WR fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
The Athletic's Nate Atkins writes that there was some concern over whether Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams could still be a perimeter receiver at 33 years old, but he has looked "fresh and explosive" in training camp and was "virtually uncoverable" in joint practices against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Atkins also said Adams' connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford has been even more impressive, as the two are "slicing up zone coverages with route adjustments in the intermediate part of the field."
Last year, Adams was new to the team, and Stafford missed most of training camp while rehabbing an injury. Adams caught 60 of 114 targets for 789 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns in 2025 in his first year in L.A., but staying healthy for a full season will be a challenge for the veteran pass-catcher after he dealt with lower-body injuries last year. Atkins writes that the Rams might need to get creative with load management for Adams, but one thing is clear: his talent "has not seen a drop-off." Fantasy managers should be targeting Adams as more of a touchdown-dependent, low-end WR2 this fall.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (undisclosed), who was labeled day-to-day last week with an undisclosed injury, is taking part in joint practice on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and high-pointed a pass in the end zone from quarterback Trevor Lawrence over defensive back Jacob Parrish in red-zone work, according to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times. It looks like Washington is back to being a full-go after dealing with what ended up being a minor injury last week.
Before the injury, the 24-year-old had been one of the most hyped wideouts in training camp following his strong 2025 campaign in which he caught 58 of 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular-season games.
From all indications, the former sixth-rounder from Penn State in 2023 will be an even bigger part of Jacksonville's passing attack this year as he continues to develop a strong rapport with Lawrence. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder has plenty of competition for targets alongside Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, but he has quickly become one of the more popular WR3/flex options, especially in point-per-reception fantasy leagues.
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) is expected to return to practice this week if all goes to plan, head coach Shane Steichen told Stephen Holder of ESPN. The Colts will have to activate Pierce from the Physically Unable to Perform list before he is eligible to practice with the rest of the team. Pierce had a clean-up procedure on his ankle in April that prevented him from taking the field for the start of training camp, but if he returns this week, there's still a chance he could be ready for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens in early September.
The 26-year-old returning to action this week would give fantasy managers more reason to take a chance on the former second-rounder in upcoming drafts as a big-play threat in the Colts' offense. Pierce led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons, had his first 1,000-yard campaign last year, and is set for a bigger role in the passing attack in 2026 with Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh. He is currently ranked as the No. 48 wideout for fantasy purposes this year, but his stock could rise once he returns to practice.
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson continued his path to being the team's de facto WR1 as he caught passes from starting quarterback Jordan Love at Monday's practice, according to SI's Bill Huber. The 27-year-old impressed late in his 2025 campaign when he returned from a torn ACL injury and caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns.
The Packers' receiving corps will look a little different this season with Romeo Doubs departing for the New England Patriots over the summer, further opening the door for Watson to shoulder a heavier workload. Even with his injury history, the increased usage should make this fifth-year wideout a more efficient fantasy asset. A healthy Christian Watson is a high-end WR3 who can flash WR2 upside in 2026.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., Courtland Sutton, Deebo Samuel Sr., Stefon Diggs, Wan'Dale Robinson, De'Zhaun Stribling. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., Courtland Sutton, Deebo Samuel Sr., Stefon Diggs, Wan'Dale Robinson, De'Zhaun Stribling:
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