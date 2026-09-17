Scott "The King" Engel shares his Week 2 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Make the best start 'em, sit 'em calls with his Week 2 rankings and fantasy football lineup tips.
RotoBaller Senior Writer Scott "The King" Engel reveals his Week 2 fantasy football lineup rankings for PPR, half PPR, and standard formats. He also provides analysis of the positional rankings to help you make the right choices when faced with close lineup calls.
Top starting options are also included to ensure that some of your very best players may be headed for strong outings. The analysis leans toward PPR formats, and players are mentioned in general order of starting preferences at each individual skill position.
Because we are only two weeks into the season, matchup evaluations are partly tied to the strength of opposing front sevens, secondaries, and defensive line outlooks for 2026 past this week. For full Week 2 rankings for all positions and scoring formats, including flex and superflex, click here. PPR rankings are featured by primary positions below.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Gain full access to Scott Engel's Rankings, and all other NFL Premium tools including Team Sync, our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, Cheat Sheets, DFS picks, prop picks and more...
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.