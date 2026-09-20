👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Brock Bowers Should Be Back For Week 3

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 10:30 AM ET

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) will miss Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers but is likely to return for Week 3's game for the Raiders, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Bowers missed the first two weeks after having a meniscus trim procedure in his knee. Bowers practiced on Friday, according to Rapoport, which should give an indication that he will be back next week for the Raiders' game against the New Orleans Saints. Michael Mayer has been filling in for Bowers at the tight end position, but Bowers, when healthy, is one of the best fantasy tight ends in the league. It is looking like the Raiders and fantasy managers will only miss out on a few games of action from the talented tight end. If everything goes according to plan, he should be back in lineups ready to go in Week 3.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 10:52 AM ET

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is the "name to watch to keep an eye on to emerge" in the absence of star wideout Zay Flowers for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Ravens expect to be without Flowers this week, Rapoport reports, but should have him back for the game next week in Brazil against the Cowboys. Bateman had one target in Week 1 with no catches, but could emerge in the passing attack for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 2. Look for Bateman to have a solid contest against the Saints as they look to slow down the passing game without the threat of the speedster in Flowers. Bateman however can pose a threat on the outside and is an experienced receiver in the Ravens offense.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is recovering quicker than expected from his glute injury, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Darnold will miss the Week 2 game for Seattle, but there is a good chance that he could be back in practice this week, and the Seahawks are hoping that he can play in either Week 3 or Week 4. Rapoport said Week 3 is hopeful and Week 4 seems like the "more likely target." Darnold was just 1-for-2 passing in Week 1 against the New England Patriots before the injury for 50 passing yards. Darnold is a capable QB1 in fantasy who showed what he can do last season when healthy in leading the team to a Super Bowl victory. This report is positive news for those who have rostered Darnold, and it sounds like he can be back in starting lineups in a few weeks.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 10:13 AM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is day-to-day with an AC joint sprain, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The injury is not considered serious, according to Rapoport, and the Bills were surprised that it was less severe than originally thought when he went down on his shoulder. Moore was signed in the off-season in Buffalo from the Chicago Bears and will avoid a serious injury and test out his shoulder during practice this week. The talented receiver has five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in the team's opening-week win over the Houston Texans. Moore didn't get involved in the game in Week 2 against the Lions before he left with the injury. He has the talent to be a WR1 in Buffalo once he gets back to full health.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins has consistently maintained a role on offense as one of quarterback Drake Maye's most reliable targets, and that shouldn't change anytime soon. Recently, head coach Mike Vrabel said that one of the most important things for a quarterback and wide receiver duo is to "think alike," according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. Not only do Hollins and Maye check that box, but they also sit together in meetings, which further reinforces their bond. We've seen this off-field bond translate to a trust factor on the field, as Maye often looks to Hollins when he has nobody open. The two connected for 46 completions, 550 yards, and two touchdowns last year, and Hollins opened 2026 right where he left off with four catches for 51 yards. He should continue to handle a decent volume share going forward with AJ Brown (ankle) on injured reserve. Hollins is a solid speculative waiver wire pickup, but he's only worth considering for the WR3/flex spot in deeper leagues with 14+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Reiss
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

Baltimore Ravens star defensive end Trey Hendrickson (finger) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Hendrickson broke his finger into multiple pieces during practice this week, but he'll be available to play this week with a cast on his hand. The 31-year-old played 41% of the snaps last Sunday, logging just one tackle in a relatively quiet Ravens debut. He'll look to make a bigger impact this week, as the Ravens face mobile quarterback Tyler Shough and his potent Saints offense. Hendrickson is just two years removed from back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons in Cincinnati.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 9:16 AM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Cleveland Browns despite being listed as questionable, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. However, he'll be functioning at less than 100 percent, as Schefter reports that McMillan isn't ready to occupy a full-time role yet. The 24-year-old is working his way back from a knee injury that has bothered him since training camp. He also missed 13 games last year due to a neck issue, so he's still trying to carve out his first substantial playing time since his rookie season in 2024. He showed high upside with eight touchdowns during his rookie campaign, but he might not replicate that scoring total in 2026 given his role behind Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. For now, he's more of a redraft stash and less of a weekly lineup option.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is "nearing a return" and could make his season debut against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Penix is working his way back from an ACL tear that he suffered during Week 11 of the 2025 season, putting his recovery at around 10 months. He was impressive before the injury, racking up 1,982 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown. Penix's return to action will offer a major boost to the Falcons, who are also currently without Tua Tagovailoa (oblique). As a result, Cooper Rush started the Week 1 loss against Pittsburgh, and he's in line to start again in Week 2 against Carolina. Penix will rank as a solid QB2 in fantasy football upon his return, and he should benefit from having Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. at his disposal.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 8:41 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (groin) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. He was listed as questionable after logging limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, but it appears that he'll be healthy enough to play this weekend. Black is coming off a very impressive NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams during Week 1 in Australia. He took on a sizable role in the Niners' victory, rushing for 65 yards on 14 carries despite being listed second on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey. His astoundingly high volume could be the product of San Francisco jumping out to an early lead, but we'd expect a similar workload in Week 2 with the 49ers favored by 13.5 points over the Dolphins.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 8:36 AM ET

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is facing a minimum three-game suspension following his drunk driving arrest last month, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. He reports that there's also a chance the suspension could be for more than three games, which is permitted by the NFL's collective bargaining agreement for scenarios when the player is intoxicated at higher levels. A more severe ban is definitely possible, given that Allen's .224 blood-alcohol level at the scene was more than three times the legal limit. Allen signed with the Colts late in the offseason, slotting into the No. 3 role. He was heavily involved in Week 1, catching six passes for 32 yards. His volume could decrease a little in Week 2 now that Alec Pierce (heel) is fully healthy, but he's still worth considering as a WR3/flex in deeper PPR leagues until he gets suspended.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 8:32 AM ET

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Harvey missed practice on Wednesday before returning in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. He is officially listed as questionable, but it sounds like he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of kickoff. The 25-year-old played 51% of the snaps against the Chiefs in Week 1, but he mustered just three carries for 18 rushing yards. He was more productive in the passing game, catching all four of his targets for an additional 23 receiving yards. JK Dobbins will remain the starter in his absence, and we'd also expect to see rookie Jonah Coleman get involved occasionally.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 8:29 AM ET

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) is expected to wear a flak jacket if he plays in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport adds that McConkey, who is listed as questionable with a cracked rib, is "pushing to play," and the team is optimistic that he'll be active, barring a setback. The 24-year-old had five catches for 82 yards and one touchdown before exiting early during last week's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. He reminded everyone of his status as Justin Herbert's favorite target, consistently making big plays when called upon. The Georgia product is usually a low-end fantasy WR1, but managers should temper expectations this week and assume that the lingering injury will put him more in the WR2 tier.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 8:23 AM ET

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) is expected to start Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Houston Texans, according to Tom Pelissero of the Ringer. Burrow is officially listed as questionable, and the Bengals did elevate veteran quarterback Josh Johnson from the practice squad. Nevertheless, this latest report aligns with comments made by head coach Zac Taylor on Friday, when he said that Burrow should start this weekend, barring a setback. Burrow is looking to build on a fair Week 1 showing in which he tallied 254 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception, and 20 rushing yards. This Texans defense is no joke, but having Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at his disposal should keep Burrow in the QB1 tier for fantasy football purposes.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tom Pelissero
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 8:20 AM ET

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Baltimore Ravens without any limitations, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Olave is officially listed as questionable, and although he missed practice on Thursday, Underhill reports that his absence was purely precautionary. Having Olave available is great news for the Saints. For starters, they're already without Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), so they couldn't afford to lose another receiver for this game against a top AFC opponent. Additionally, Olave is an enormous playmaking threat, as he caught 10 passes for 182 yards in Week 1. He continues to rank as a flashy WR1 option for Sunday's battle with Baltimore.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Nick Underhill
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 8:15 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) will be a game-time decision for Monday's Week 2 contest against the New York Giants, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Nacua is listed as questionable after missing practice entirely on Friday and Saturday. Typically, missing back-to-back practices indicates that a player won't suit up, but the Rams are leaving the door open for him to play on Monday Night Football. The timing of this game presents a challenge for fantasy managers, who will most likely need to decide Sunday whether they're going to roll the dice with Nacua or sub him out for a different receiver who is guaranteed to play. If he's active, the 25-year-old should rank as a high-end WR1 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 12:59 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is trending up in fantasy football as injuries impact other members of the position group. Evans was impressive in his Niners debut last week, catching six of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. He didn't have the highest participation rates we've ever seen, but they were respectable. Additionally, rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this week. It will be interesting to see how much of the Stribling work gets re-allocated to Evans versus others, as we haven't heard any rumblings about the Niners bringing in a different depth receiver for Week 2. In full, Evans ranks as the WR11 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings, making him a worthwhile fantasy starter for Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 12:52 AM ET

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson might see a slight drop in volume during Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but only because teammate TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is returning to the backfield to make his season debut. With that being said, we don't know if Henderson is on a snap count, and the coaching staff has been quite secretive about its backfield decisions in previous years. Regardless of how it shakes out, we expect Stevenson to maintain decent volume after being one of the few Patriots to make a highly positive impression on offense in Week 1. He had 18 carries in the season opener, and while his 2.8 YPC was concerning, we like to see that he caught five passes for 44 yards. Stevenson has consistently been a willing receiver and blocker, even before Henderson was drafted to the team. As a result, he should continue to handle a similarly large target share while rotating with Henderson for ball-carrying responsibilities.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 12:48 AM ET

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has shown massive development and growth in the last year, and he's now firmly entrenched as a high-end WR2 in fantasy football. He could soar even higher if he strings together more performances that prove he's really a WR1 (top-12 wide receiver) in fantasy football. After last week, it would be hard to argue against that concept. He had six catches for 147 yards and two touchdown in the season opener, playing 76% of the offensive snaps. Managers shouldn't overthink the decision here; Watson is RotoBaller's WR14 for Week 2 against the New York Jets, and he belongs in 100% of fantasy lineups.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 12:44 AM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten played less than 50% of the snaps in Week 1, but he handled 15 carries in the season-opening win and cemented himself as the team's primary ball-carrier. Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. handled similar snap shares, but the latter had just six touches. At this point, there's no question that Tuten is the one and only Jaguars running back worth starting in fantasy football. The only concern is that the Jaguars throw the ball so much, so Tuten may not have a ton of touchdown opportunities on the ground. Nevertheless, he's a high-end RB3/flex based on rushing alone, and the touchdown upside could vault him to the low-end RB2 range. As it stands, he ranks as the RB25 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for his Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 12:40 AM ET

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price had a decent performance in his NFL debut last week, and we expect him to have an even bigger role when he returns to action on Sunday for the team's Week 2 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. In the season opener against New England, Price had a 48% snap share with 10 carries and 52 yards, plus two small receptions. Given his highly efficient performance, he seems likely to build on his involvement with more than 50% of the snaps and at least a dozen carries on Sunday against Arizona. We could also see the Seahawks prefer a run-heavy approach with Drew Lock quarterbacking the offense in place of Sam Darnold (glute). He ranks as the RB24 in RotoBaller's latest Week 2 fantasy football, making him a worthwhile starter in most fantasy leagues with 8+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 20, 2026, 12:37 AM ET

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden will look to build on his existing momentum during Sunday's Week 2 contest against the New York Jets. After a relatively disappointing rookie season, Golden took a huge step forward in Week 1 of the 2026 season with six catches for 95 yards. He's working on solidifying himself as the No. 2 receiver behind Christian Watson and ahead of Jayden Reed, and another big game on Sunday would help that effort. The Jets posed a tough matchup for the Titans last week, but we wouldn't be surprised to see their secondary get exposed by a combination of Watson and Golden. The 23-year-old Texas product remains a high-end WR3/flex while continuing to build his track record in Year 2. Specifically, he ranks as the WR31 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2. He can be started in most leagues with 10+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
See More News

More News About Brock Bowers

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Brock Bowers

Should Be Back For Week 3
Sam Darnold

Recovering Faster Than Anticipated
DJ Moore

Day-To-Day With AC Joint Sprain
NBA

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Jalen Brunson

Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Chase Ross

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
NBA

Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
NBA

Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Keenan Allen

Facing a Three-Game Suspension
RJ Harvey

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Ladd McConkey

to Wear Flak Jacket, Pushing to Play
Joe Burrow

Expected to Start Against the Texans in Week 2
Chris Olave

Expected to Play in Week 2 Without Limitations
Puka Nacua

a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

LSU TE Trey'Dez Green On Crutches After Leaving Game vs. Mississippi
CFB

Kewan Lacy's X-Rays Negative After Leaving Game vs. LSU
CFB

Purdue's Xavier Townsend Has Big Game In Loss To UCLA
CFB

Noah Fifita Throws Four TD Passes In Win Over Northern Illinois
CFB

Jamal Rule Scores Two More Touchdowns In Win Vs. North Dakota
CFB

Wisconsin's Colton Joseph Erupts For Four Touchdowns vs. Eastern Michigan
CFB

Iowa State's Aiden Flora Has Career Day vs. Bowling Green
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Scores Five Touchdowns In Upset Win
CFB

Hank Brown Has Perfect Passing Day In Rout Of Northern Iowa
CFB

Braden Pegan Scores Twice Against His Former Team
CFB

SMU's Kendrick Raphael Rumbles for Three TDs vs. Louisville
CFB

Traylon Ray Comes Up Big For Mississippi vs. LSU
CFB

Micah Gilbert Has Career Game vs. Michigan State
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Zay Flowers

Downgraded to Out for Week 2
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Nico Collins

Could Miss Multiple Games With Hamstring Injury
Aaron Donald

Set to Return Monday Night
Puka Nacua

Questionable for Monday Night With Groin Injury
Michael Pittman Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Omar Cooper Jr.

Heading to Injured Reserve
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Not Expected to Play
CFB

Dylan Stewart Set to Make Season Debut
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. a Game-Time Decision
CFB

Darius Taylor Out for Minnesota
CFB

Jason Wright to Start for Buffalo
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Out Against Clemson
CFB

Sam Leavitt Off the Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Golden State Warriors

Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Nick Boyd

Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Jake Stephens

Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
Los Angeles Lakers

Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Cam Whitmore

Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
George Kittle

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players