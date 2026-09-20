Matthew Golden Taking First Steps Toward Year 2 Breakout
Sep 20, 2026, 12:37 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden will look to build on his existing momentum during Sunday's Week 2 contest against the New York Jets. After a relatively disappointing rookie season, Golden took a huge step forward in Week 1 of the 2026 season with six catches for 95 yards. He's working on solidifying himself as the No. 2 receiver behind Christian Watson and ahead of Jayden Reed, and another big game on Sunday would help that effort. The Jets posed a tough matchup for the Titans last week, but we wouldn't be surprised to see their secondary get exposed by a combination of Watson and Golden. The 23-year-old Texas product remains a high-end WR3/flex while continuing to build his track record in Year 2. Specifically, he ranks as the WR31 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2. He can be started in most leagues with 10+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Stefon Diggs Poised for Second Straight Productive Game in Week 2?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 11:00 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs had an encouraging game in his team's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, recording four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. In his first game with the Commanders, Diggs out-targeted established Washington WR1 Terry McLaurin nine to four. In Week 2, the Commanders have a favorable matchup on paper against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys struggled to defend the pass in Week 1, allowing 7.9 yards per pass attempt and three passing touchdowns to the New York Giants. The Commanders will also be without tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring), which could increase Diggs' importance to the offense as a security blanket for quarterback Jayden Daniels in the middle of the field. Washington could look to get McLaurin more involved against Dallas, which may impact Diggs. Still, Diggs appears well-positioned for a steady role and profiles as a high-end WR3/flex option in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chuba Hubbard Profiles as a Steady RB2 Option in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 10:50 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had a highly productive game in his team's 59-37 Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, recording 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Hubbard likely would have seen more work on the ground, but the Panthers were chasing points for most of the game before it devolved into a blowout in the fourth quarter. Perhaps most encouragingly for fantasy managers, Hubbard played 48 snaps against the Bears, while Panthers RB2 Jonathon Brooks played just 13. In Week 2, Carolina will take on an Atlanta Falcons defense that allowed just 58 rushing yards to the Pittsburgh Steelers in its season opener. However, Atlanta will be starting its third-string quarterback, Cooper Rush. If the Panthers can get out to an early lead, Hubbard could see plenty of work in a favorable game script. All in all, Hubbard profiles as a solid RB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Aims To Follow Up On Great Debut in Week 2
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 19, 2026, 10:47 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely delivered a sensational Week 1 performance against the Dallas Cowboys. In his first game with the Giants, Likely hauled in all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns, finishing the week as the TE2 in half-PPR formats. The former Raven was a major factor on third downs, hauling in five catches that resulted in first-down conversions. However, he played less than half the snaps in Week 1 (49%) and ran just 68% of the routes. While Jaxson Dart had one of the best games of his career in Week 1, any regression from the second-year quarterback would likely impact Likely, given his limited snaps and route participation. He faces a Los Angeles Rams defense that allowed the eighth-fewest yards to tight ends in 2025 and held 49ers tight end George Kittle in check in Week 1. While his great game was a positive sign, fantasy managers should still value him as a low-to-mid TE1 in Week 2.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Could See Another Limited Workload Against Rams
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 19, 2026, 10:45 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was active despite questions about his status throughout the offseason. Despite limited snaps, Nabers was productive, hauling in six of nine targets for 69 yards in the 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The third-year receiver played 36 snaps (third among Giants' receivers) and had a target on every 2.7 routes, the highest rate in the NFL last season. He faces a Los Angeles Rams defense that allowed the 12th most fantasy points to wide receivers last season and struggled against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Unfortunately, his snap count will likely remain low as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered during the 2025 season. Fantasy managers should keep expectations in check for the star receiver until he returns to his full-time role.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Aims To Build On Strong Debut Against Rams
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 19, 2026, 10:44 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo looked strong in his return from his serious ankle injury suffered in 2025 and hopes to build on that against the Los Angeles Rams. In Week 1, Skattebo had 18 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown in the 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The second-year back played 63% of snaps, handled all the short-yardage snaps, and had 12 more carries than the next-closest back, Devin Singletary. Unfortunately, he lacked the receiving role he had in 2025, when he caught 24 passes in eight games. Skattebo had no targets in Week 1 and played only two snaps on obvious passing downs, while Singletary played 11 snaps. He faces a Rams defense that allowed the fifth-most rushing yards (174) and the second-highest yards per carry (5.8) in the NFL in Week 1. Skattebo remains a solid option in Week 2, but his receiving role will be the key situation to monitor on Monday night.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Terry McLaurin a Worthy Start for Fantasy Managers in Week 2?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 10:44 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin had a quiet game in his team's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, recording two catches for 14 yards on four targets. McLaurin's role in the Commanders' offense was a bit less favorable than fantasy managers would have hoped, as he earned less than half the targets of Washington wideout Stefon Diggs (nine). However, Washington has a significantly easier matchup on paper in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas' defense was carved up in Week 1, allowing 7.9 yards per pass attempt and three passing touchdowns to the New York Giants. If the Commanders' offensive line continues to struggle, quarterback Jayden Daniels may be unable to push the ball downfield to McLaurin for the second straight week. Still, McLaurin should play a much larger role in his team's offense against Dallas and profiles as a solid WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxson Dart Looks to Keep Rolling in Week 2
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 19, 2026, 10:40 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart hopes to build on his stellar Week 1 performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Dart completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and added 54 yards on 11 carries in the 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Through 13 career starts, Dart has averaged 20.7 fantasy points per game and looked even more polished as a passer in Week 1. Under new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and with a strong receiving core featuring Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, Dart should remain a prolific fantasy option. He faces a Rams defense that allowed the 14th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2025 but struggled to contain Brock Purdy and the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. Despite the Rams' talented defense, Dart's supporting cast and rushing floor make him a must-start QB1 in Week 2 as he looks to keep his hot streak going.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Profiles as a Top-24 Running Back in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 10:29 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. entered 2026 as part of a split backfield with fellow veteran Jordan Mason (thumb). However, Mason was placed on Injured Reserve following Minnesota's Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers with a thumb fracture. After recording 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay, Jones Sr. now looks to be in a position to play a much larger role in the Vikings offense. In Week 2, Jones Sr. and the Vikings will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears. Chicago's run defense struggled in Week 1, allowing 5.7 yards per carry and two touchdowns to the Carolina Panthers. Minnesota will also be starting backup quarterback Carson Wentz, so the Vikings could look to control the game by keeping the ball on the ground. Given the likely increase in workload, Jones Sr. profiles as a top-24 fantasy running back in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Outside of Must-Start Territory in Week 2?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 10:20 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had a disastrous game in his team's season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording just one catch for two yards on three targets. The 27-year-old's usage in his first game with the Broncos was less than ideal, as he finished fifth on his team in targets. In Week 2, Waddle and the Broncos offense will look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars defense dominated the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, allowing just 205 passing yards and recording five sacks. On paper, the Broncos have a much more potent passing attack than the Browns and should provide Waddle with opportunities to put up fantasy points. Still, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for Waddle until he establishes a higher-usage role in the Denver offense. All in all, Waddle profiles as a WR3/flex option rather than a must-start wide receiver in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Luther Burden III a High-End WR2 Option in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 10:11 PM ETGiven that his team won the game 59-37, Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III's stat line in his team's Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers was a bit underwhelming for fantasy managers. The 22-year-old finished the game with five catches for 63 yards on five targets. Still, the explosive nature of the Bears offense in Week 1 is a positive sign for Burden III's season-long outlook. In Week 2, Chicago will take on a more difficult matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings recorded four sacks and an interception in Week 1, but they also allowed 387 passing yards and seven receptions of 20 or more yards to the Green Bay Packers. If the Bears can give quarterback Caleb Williams enough time, Burden III could be well-positioned to make some huge plays over the top of the Minnesota defense. All in all, Burden III profiles as a high-end WR2 option in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Harrison Mevis Still Worth Streaming in High-Powered Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 10:07 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis has struggled to carve out consistent fantasy value, but he continues to possess enormous upside given his role alongside one of the best offenses in football. Mevis didn't attempt a field goal until his third game with the team last season, largely because the Rams found themselves in the end zone so often. However, once the dam broke, the floodgates opened and Mevis became a top fantasy kicker for the back half of the 2025 season. He ran back into some adversity during last week's season opener, converting his lone extra point attempt while never being asked to try a field goal. The Rams' quiet game on offense may have been a product of the team's unique travel logistics in Australia, so there's optimism that they'll get back on track now that they've returned stateside. Mevis will kick against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, and he can still unlock his top-12 upside if the Rams' offense looks potent this week. There are some questions about whether Puka Nacua (hip) will play, but either way, Mevis can be a solid fantasy streamer. He's the overall K10 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Defense Down Their Best Player Against Surging Giants Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:57 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams entered this season as one of the top D/ST options in fantasy football, but they have quickly fallen out of must-start territory. Between an ugly Week 1 showing against the 49ers and superstar Myles Garrett (knee) landing on injured reserve, the Rams' defense is no longer a lethal force heading into Week 2 against the New York Giants. The unit remains a fringe top-10 option for Week 2, so they're probably still worth starting since it doesn't make sense to drop them, nor does it make sense to add a different D/ST for just one game. With that said, managers will need to temper expectations as this Garrett-less offense goes up against Jaxson Dart and the Giants. The good news for Los Angeles is that Aaron Donald will be active for his first game since coming out of retirement in August.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Offers Deep-League Flex Appeal
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:52 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas was solid during his NFL debut last weekend. The rookie wideout hauled in five of his seven targets for 94 yards in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins expect big things from Douglas after they selected him in the third-round this year. He'll draw a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 2. The Dolphins don't have many established receiving options, so Douglas should continue to see plenty of usage despite being a rookie. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should feel comfortable plugging in Douglas as a flex play for Week 2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Terrance Ferguson Not Yet on the Weekly Fantasy Radar
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:50 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson is pushing for a bigger role on offense, and in addition to being a must-roster player in all dynasty leagues, he's also an appealing stash in deeper redraft formats. With that being said, he's not yet a viable streamer for Week 2 against the New York Giants. Ferguson had a quiet performance in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, finishing with a 52% snap share, one target, and zero catches. He was out-snapped by Colby Parkinson and out-produced by Tyler Higbee in the loss. This crowded depth chart is the exact reason why Ferguson has yet to consistently produce in redraft leagues. He represents the future of the tight end position in Los Angeles, but as long as Parkinson and Higbee are healthy, he'll have trouble getting onto the weekly fantasy radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black is a Shaky Flex Play
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:46 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (groin) is considered questionable ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Black was impressive during his NFL debut when he rushed for 65 yards on 14 attempts in the win over the Los Angeles Rams. It was surprising to see the rookie back see that many carries in the backfield, which led him to be a popular waiver wire pickup. Now, Black is uncertain to play on Sunday due to groin tightness. Even if he does play, Black will be a risky starting option given the fact that he probably won't be 100 percent healthy heading into this game. The 49ers might lean on Jordan James or wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. to relieve Christian McCaffrey in the backfield. Fantasy managers should consider Black a low-end flex option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Colby Parkinson an Unappealing Fantasy Option for Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson remains an unappealing fantasy football option for Week 2 against the New York Giants. Parkinson led the tight end room with a 77% snap share back in Week 1, but it resulted in just one catch for six yards. Despite the heavy involvement, Parkinson finds himself on unstable ground atop the depth chart. Tyler Higbee remains an ever-present veteran option at tight end, but more importantly, Terrance Ferguson will likely push for the starting job at some point this season. Ferguson didn't have a catch in Week 1, but he's a former second-round pick who had five catches and two touchdowns over his final two games last season. Because Parkinson's role is unstable at best, he can be avoided in most fantasy football leagues this week. Heading into a clash with the Giants, he ranks as RotoBaller's TE30 in PPR leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. Carries WR3 Value into Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:38 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. was a significant part of the offense during the season opener. Samuel hauled in six of his seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Los Angeles Rams. The 30-year-old could be asked to play a larger role in the passing attack now with De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) landing on the Injured Reserve. Samuel will have less competition for targets as he heads into a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Running back Kaelon Black (groin) is questionable to play on Sunday, which could mean that Samuel could get some carries as well. Fantasy managers should feel safe plugging in Samuel as a WR3 for Week 2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Blake Corum Gets a Tougher Matchup Amid Volume Increase
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:37 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum continues to see a steady increase in volume, but his Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants isn't very attractive for fantasy football purposes. Corum had 54 yards on 10 carries in Week 1, making the most of his opportunities while handling a modest 23% snap share. He doesn't have any sort of role in the receiving game, but he's seeing nearly as much work as Kyren Williams in terms of rushing attempts. We should expect to see a similar split going forward. Unfortunately, that doesn't make Corum a lock for RB3/flex value in Week 2. Having high volume in a good offense is certainly ideal, but the Giants have a solid run defense that could make it difficult for Corum to match his efficiency totals from the season opener. After all, New York held Javonte Williams to just 3.4 yards per carry. As a result, Corum's fantasy value is probably dependent on whether he can score a touchdown, which is a riskier bet to make given Kyren Williams' nose for the end zone. There's certainly mid-range RB3/flex upside here, but managers should probably look to start a different, higher-ceiling back with more receiving usage this week. He ranks as the RB35 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington is Becoming a Fringe WR1
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:30 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has been getting hyped up ever since the beginning of training camp. Last week, Washington proved that the hype is real when he hauled in five of his six targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Cleveland Browns. The 24-year-old posted a breakout campaign last season and appears ready to top those numbers in 2026. He'll head into a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos defense in Week 2. Washington has the upside of a WR1, but given his tough matchup, fantasy managers should treat him as a WR2 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyren Williams a Touchdown-Dependent RB2 for Week 2 Against Giants
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:26 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had a relatively underwhelming performance last week in terms of both efficiency and volume. He'll look to bounce back against the New York Giants in Week 2, but he's not guaranteed to finish as a top-24 fantasy option this week. In last week's season opener, Williams had 11 carries, 41 rushing yards, three catches, 24 receiving yards, and a touchdown. The trip to the end zone salvaged his fantasy performance, as he would have otherwise finished with single-digit points, even in full-PPR leagues. This week, the Rams won't have any nuisance travel logistics to deal with like they did against the 49ers in Australia. Williams could still have some efficiency problems on the ground, but he'll likely have a bigger impact as a receiver while continuing to offer touchdown upside. Last week, the Giants' defense allowed Javonte Williams to tally 41 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Williams is a mid-to-low RB2, with some potential variance on either side of that projection to account for touchdowns and volume.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller