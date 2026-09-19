Aaron Jones Sr. Profiles as a Top-24 Running Back in Week 2
Sep 19, 2026, 10:29 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. entered 2026 as part of a split backfield with fellow veteran Jordan Mason (thumb). However, Mason was placed on Injured Reserve following Minnesota's Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers with a thumb fracture. After recording 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay, Jones Sr. now looks to be in a position to play a much larger role in the Vikings offense. In Week 2, Jones Sr. and the Vikings will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears. Chicago's run defense struggled in Week 1, allowing 5.7 yards per carry and two touchdowns to the Carolina Panthers. Minnesota will also be starting backup quarterback Carson Wentz, so the Vikings could look to control the game by keeping the ball on the ground. Given the likely increase in workload, Jones Sr. profiles as a top-24 fantasy running back in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Jaylen Waddle Outside of Must-Start Territory in Week 2?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 10:20 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had a disastrous game in his team's season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording just one catch for two yards on three targets. The 27-year-old's usage in his first game with the Broncos was less than ideal, as he finished fifth on his team in targets. In Week 2, Waddle and the Broncos offense will look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars defense dominated the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, allowing just 205 passing yards and recording five sacks. On paper, the Broncos have a much more potent passing attack than the Browns and should provide Waddle with opportunities to put up fantasy points. Still, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for Waddle until he establishes a higher-usage role in the Denver offense. All in all, Waddle profiles as a WR3/flex option rather than a must-start wide receiver in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Luther Burden III a High-End WR2 Option in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 10:11 PM ETGiven that his team won the game 59-37, Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III's stat line in his team's Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers was a bit underwhelming for fantasy managers. The 22-year-old finished the game with five catches for 63 yards on five targets. Still, the explosive nature of the Bears offense in Week 1 is a positive sign for Burden III's season-long outlook. In Week 2, Chicago will take on a more difficult matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings recorded four sacks and an interception in Week 1, but they also allowed 387 passing yards and seven receptions of 20 or more yards to the Green Bay Packers. If the Bears can give quarterback Caleb Williams enough time, Burden III could be well-positioned to make some huge plays over the top of the Minnesota defense. All in all, Burden III profiles as a high-end WR2 option in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Harrison Mevis Still Worth Streaming in High-Powered Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 10:07 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis has struggled to carve out consistent fantasy value, but he continues to possess enormous upside given his role alongside one of the best offenses in football. Mevis didn't attempt a field goal until his third game with the team last season, largely because the Rams found themselves in the end zone so often. However, once the dam broke, the floodgates opened and Mevis became a top fantasy kicker for the back half of the 2025 season. He ran back into some adversity during last week's season opener, converting his lone extra point attempt while never being asked to try a field goal. The Rams' quiet game on offense may have been a product of the team's unique travel logistics in Australia, so there's optimism that they'll get back on track now that they've returned stateside. Mevis will kick against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, and he can still unlock his top-12 upside if the Rams' offense looks potent this week. There are some questions about whether Puka Nacua (hip) will play, but either way, Mevis can be a solid fantasy streamer. He's the overall K10 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Defense Down Their Best Player Against Surging Giants Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:57 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams entered this season as one of the top D/ST options in fantasy football, but they have quickly fallen out of must-start territory. Between an ugly Week 1 showing against the 49ers and superstar Myles Garrett (knee) landing on injured reserve, the Rams' defense is no longer a lethal force heading into Week 2 against the New York Giants. The unit remains a fringe top-10 option for Week 2, so they're probably still worth starting since it doesn't make sense to drop them, nor does it make sense to add a different D/ST for just one game. With that said, managers will need to temper expectations as this Garrett-less offense goes up against Jaxson Dart and the Giants. The good news for Los Angeles is that Aaron Donald will be active for his first game since coming out of retirement in August.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Offers Deep League Flex Appeal
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:52 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas was solid during his NFL debut last weekend. The rookie wideout hauled in five of his seven targets for 94 yards in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins expect big things from Douglas after they selected him in the third-round this year. He'll draw a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 2. The Dolphins don't have many established receiving options, so Douglas should continue to see plenty of usage despite being a rookie. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should feel comfortable plugging in Douglas as a flex play for Week 2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Terrance Ferguson Not Yet on the Weekly Fantasy Radar
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:50 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson is pushing for a bigger role on offense, and in addition to being a must-roster player in all dynasty leagues, he's also an appealing stash in deeper redraft formats. With that being said, he's not yet a viable streamer for Week 2 against the New York Giants. Ferguson had a quiet performance in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, finishing with a 52% snap share, one target, and zero catches. He was out-snapped by Colby Parkinson and out-produced by Tyler Higbee in the loss. This crowded depth chart is the exact reason why Ferguson has yet to consistently produce in redraft leagues. He represents the future of the tight end position in Los Angeles, but as long as Parkinson and Higbee are healthy, he'll have trouble getting onto the weekly fantasy radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black is a Shaky Flex Play
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:46 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (groin) is considered questionable ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Black was impressive during his NFL debut when he rushed for 65 yards on 14 attempts in the win over the Los Angeles Rams. It was surprising to see the rookie back see that many carries in the backfield, which led him to be a popular waiver wire pickup. Now, Black is uncertain to play on Sunday due to groin tightness. Even if he does play, Black will be a risky starting option given the fact that he probably won't be 100 percent healthy heading into this game. The 49ers might lean on Jordan James or wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. to relieve Christian McCaffrey in the backfield. Fantasy managers should consider Black a low-end flex option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Colby Parkinson an Unappealing Fantasy Option for Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson remains an unappealing fantasy football option for Week 2 against the New York Giants. Parkinson led the tight end room with a 77% snap share back in Week 1, but it resulted in just one catch for six yards. Despite the heavy involvement, Parkinson finds himself on unstable ground atop the depth chart. Tyler Higbee remains an ever-present veteran option at tight end, but more importantly, Terrance Ferguson will likely push for the starting job at some point this season. Ferguson didn't have a catch in Week 1, but he's a former second-round pick who had five catches and two touchdowns over his final two games last season. Because Parkinson's role is unstable at best, he can be avoided in most fantasy football leagues this week. Heading into a clash with the Giants, he ranks as RotoBaller's TE30 in PPR leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. Carries WR3 Value into Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:38 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. was a significant part of the offense during the season opener. Samuel hauled in six of his seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Los Angeles Rams. The 30-year-old could be asked to play a larger role in the passing attack now with De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) landing on the Injured Reserve. Samuel will have less competition for targets as he heads into a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Running back Kaelon Black (groin) is questionable to play on Sunday, which could mean that Samuel could get some carries as well. Fantasy managers should feel safe plugging in Samuel as a WR3 for Week 2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Blake Corum Gets a Tougher Matchup Amid Volume Increase
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:37 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum continues to see a steady increase in volume, but his Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants isn't very attractive for fantasy football purposes. Corum had 54 yards on 10 carries in Week 1, making the most of his opportunities while handling a modest 23% snap share. He doesn't have any sort of role in the receiving game, but he's seeing nearly as much work as Kyren Williams in terms of rushing attempts. We should expect to see a similar split going forward. Unfortunately, that doesn't make Corum a lock for RB3/flex value in Week 2. Having high volume in a good offense is certainly ideal, but the Giants have a solid run defense that could make it difficult for Corum to match his efficiency totals from the season opener. After all, New York held Javonte Williams to just 3.4 yards per carry. As a result, Corum's fantasy value is probably dependent on whether he can score a touchdown, which is a riskier bet to make given Kyren Williams' nose for the end zone. There's certainly mid-range RB3/flex upside here, but managers can should probably look to start a different, higher-ceiling back with more receiving usage this week. He ranks as the RB35 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Paker Washington is Becoming a Fringe WR1
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:30 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has been getting hyped up ever since the beginning of training camp. Last week, Washington proved that the hype is real when he hauled in five of his six targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Cleveland Browns. The 24-year-old posted a breakout campaign last season and appears ready to top those numbers in 2026. He'll head into a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos defense in Week 2. Washington has the upside of a WR1, but given his tough matchup, fantasy managers should treat him as a WR2 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyren Williams a Touchdown Dependent RB2 for Week 2 Against Giants
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:26 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had a relatively underwhelming performance last week in terms of both efficiency and volume. He'll look to bounce back against the New York Giants in Week 2, but he's not guaranteed to finish as a top-24 fantasy option this week. In last week's season opener, Williams had 11 carries, 41 rushing yards, three catches, 24 receiving yards, and a touchdown. The trip to the end zone salvaged his fantasy performance, as he would have otherwise finished with single-digit points, even in full-PPR leagues. This week, the Rams won't have any nuisance travel logistics to deal with like they did against the 49ers in Australia. Williams could still have some efficiency problems on the ground, but he'll likely have a bigger impact as a receiver while continuing to offer touchdown upside. Last week, the Giants' defense allowed Javonte Williams to tally 41 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Williams is a mid-to-low RB2, with some potential variance on either side of that projection to account for touchdowns and volume.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele has Intriguing Upside for Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:15 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele could step into a bigger role in the offense during the Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Vele was impressive in the season opener when he hauled in seven of his nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Detroit Lions. The 28-year-old could be asked to step into a larger role this weekend with top wideout Chris Olave (hamstring) questionable for Sunday. If Olave is out, Vele would step into the WR1 role against this tough Ravens defense. Vele is mainly a deep league option, but he could be a passable WR3 if Olave is unable to play.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Davante Adams Has WR1 Potential if Teammate Can't Play
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is coming off a very disappointing Week 1 performance in Australia. For now, we're willing to chalk up Adams' dud game to the Rams' weird travel logistics for the international contest. Now that the Rams are returning stateside to play the New York Giants in Week 2, there's no excuse for the Rams' offense not to produce. Adams had just three catches for 26 yards in that game, so he'll look to get back on track that allowed a modest 21.1 combined PPR points to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens last week. There's another factor to consider here, as Puka Nacua (hip) is questionable to play on Monday night. It seems like there's a very real chance that Nacua is inactive after missing two consecutive practices, but since managers won't know for sure until Monday night, they're left in a tough spot when making lineup decisions. Adams is a low-end WR2 if Nacua plays, but he would become a fringe top-12 fantasy receiver if he steps into the primary receiver role.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua a Risky Fantasy Option with Status in Limbo
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 8:47 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's Week 2 contest against the New York Giants, making him a very risky option for fantasy football leagues. Nacua has missed practice each of the last two days, suggesting that he's trending in the wrong direction for Monday Night Football. With that said, the Rams are leaving the door open for him to play with a "questionable" tag, and he'll have two days to recover and get ready for Monday's game. The unfortunate news for fantasy managers is that the Rams don't play until Monday night, which means that it's imperative to have a backup plan in place ahead of time. In leagues where the auto-sub feature isn't enabled, managers will have to decide whether to bench Nacua as a precaution, roll the dice and start him but take a zero if he doesn't play, or add another Giants or Rams player to shift into the wide receiver or flex spot if Nacua is ruled out at the last minute. If active, Nacua will rank as a WR1, with the Rams looking to bounce back from last week's season-opening dud on offense. If he's inactive, Davante Adams would likely step up as the team's No. 1 pass catcher.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford Could be Down a Receiver in Quest for Redemption
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 8:41 PM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a frustrating Week 1 performance amid his attempt to defend last year's MVP title. Last week's struggles could potentially be chalked up to the team's weird travel logistics to Australia, so we expect Stafford to settle into more of a groove as he returns stateside in Week 2 to face the New York Giants. The bad news for the veteran quarterback is that he could be without wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip), who has missed practice on back-to-back days. At this point, there's legitimate concern that Nacua doesn't play, which would have an enormous impact on Stafford's fantasy football outlook. It would certainly benefit the quarterback to have his top target available against a Giants defense that allowed just 175 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception to Dak Prescott last week. If Nacua plays, Stafford will rank as a low-end QB1 in fantasy football. If he doesn't, the veteran passer falls to the mid-range QB2 tier. Managers will have to make their best guess here, as there won't be any clarity on Nacua's status until the Rams post their list of inactive players on Monday night.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Is Jalen Coker a Must-Start in Week 2 vs. Falcons?
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 7:09 PM ETCarolina Panthers wideout Jalen Coker is coming off his two biggest games of his young NFL career. He has combined for 17 catches for 272 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 21 targets in those outings. The 24-year-old was the PPR WR1 in overall scoring in Week 1 with 33.8 fantasy points. Heading into Week 2, Coker will face a stout Atlanta Falcons secondary featuring A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates III, and Xavier Watts. The Falcons surrendered 221 passing yards and one touchdown against 41 passing attempts in Week 1 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a less-than-ideal matchup, Coker is RotoBaller's PPR WR27 this week. Coker has been a fantasy favorite in the community and is building his case as one of the league's better young receivers. He can be plugged into fantasy lineups as a viable flex option, but we should not expect him to repeat as a top-10 fantasy receiver in Week 2.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard Potentially in Line For Bigger Role in Week 2
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 6:47 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout Germie Bernard could be in line for a bigger role with teammate Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) out for their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. Pittman was a limited participant early in the week before missing the team's final two practices. With Pittman out, this gives their second-round rookie an opportunity for an expanded role. Bernard is a versatile receiver who can play all three receiver spots and can be deployed out of the backfield as a pass-catcher and running back. He excelled on quick routes at Alabama, which lines up with Aaron Rodgers. Last season, Rodgers had one of the fastest average times to throw (2.56 seconds) and one of the fewest completed air yards (1,203) in the league. Bernard was a pro-ready prospect and could be Rodgers' go-to target over the middle of the field on Sunday.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Steelers.com
Eddy Pineiro Will Kick for 49ers in Week 2
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 6:32 PM ETNBC Sports' Matt Maiocco reports that San Francisco 49ers placekicker Eddy Pineiro (illness) will kick in their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Pineiro did not participate in any practices this week due to illness. As a result, the team held kicking tryouts on Saturday with veteran kickers Greg Joseph and Younghoe Koo but did not sign either. This strongly indicates that Pineiro will be able to play in the team's home opener. The 31-year-old was heavily used in their Week 1 victory over division rival Los Angeles Rams. He made two of his three field goal attempts, including one from 50-plus yards, and made all three of his extra point attempts. Pineiro could find himself trotting onto the field often Sunday if the 49ers offense gets into a rhythm early against a favorable Dolphins defense.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NBCS - Matt Maiocco
Zay Flowers Downgraded to Out for Week 2
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 6:15 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens X account posted that wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for their Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The 26-year-old had five receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown on six targets in the first half of Week 1. Flowers did not play in the second half due to reaggravating a hamstring injury that first appeared in training camp. The injury forced Flowers to miss two practices and limited his participation during Friday's session. The team originally listed him as doubtful before declaring him out. Without Flowers and third-round rookie Ja'Kobi Lane, the team is left with Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, and fourth-round rookie Elijah Sarratt to operate as the primary pass-catchers. Flowers' limited participation on Friday leaves room for optimism about his availability for Week 3, as we will get more information about his health early next week.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Baltimore Ravens