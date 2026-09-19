Terrance Ferguson Not Yet on the Weekly Fantasy Radar
Sep 19, 2026, 9:50 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson is pushing for a bigger role on offense, and in addition to being a must-roster player in all dynasty leagues, he's also an appealing stash in deeper redraft formats. With that being said, he's not yet a viable streamer for Week 2 against the New York Giants. Ferguson had a quiet performance in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, finishing with a 52% snap share, one target, and zero catches. He was out-snapped by Colby Parkinson and out-produced by Tyler Higbee in the loss. This crowded depth chart is the exact reason why Ferguson has yet to consistently produce in redraft leagues. He represents the future of the tight end position in Los Angeles, but as long as Parkinson and Higbee are healthy, he'll have trouble getting onto the weekly fantasy radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Kaelon Black is a Shaky Flex Play
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:46 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (groin) is considered questionable ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Black was impressive during his NFL debut when he rushed for 65 yards on 14 attempts in the win over the Los Angeles Rams. It was surprising to see the rookie back see that many carries in the backfield, which led him to be a popular waiver wire pickup. Now, Black is uncertain to play on Sunday due to groin tightness. Even if he does play, Black will be a risky starting option given the fact that he probably won't be 100 percent healthy heading into this game. The 49ers might lean on Jordan James or wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. to relieve Christian McCaffrey in the backfield. Fantasy managers should consider Black a low-end flex option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Colby Parkinson an Unappealing Fantasy Option for Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson remains an unappealing fantasy football option for Week 2 against the New York Giants. Parkinson led the tight end room with a 77% snap share back in Week 1, but it resulted in just one catch for six yards. Despite the heavy involvement, Parkinson finds himself on unstable ground atop the depth chart. Tyler Higbee remains an ever-present veteran option at tight end, but more importantly, Terrance Ferguson will likely push for the starting job at some point this season. Ferguson didn't have a catch in Week 1, but he's a former second-round pick who had five catches and two touchdowns over his final two games last season. Because Parkinson's role is unstable at best, he can be avoided in most fantasy football leagues this week. Heading into a clash with the Giants, he ranks as RotoBaller's TE30 in PPR leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. Carries WR3 Value into Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:38 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. was a significant part of the offense during the season opener. Samuel hauled in six of his seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Los Angeles Rams. The 30-year-old could be asked to play a larger role in the passing attack now with De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) landing on the Injured Reserve. Samuel will have less competition for targets as he heads into a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Running back Kaelon Black (groin) is questionable to play on Sunday, which could mean that Samuel could get some carries as well. Fantasy managers should feel safe plugging in Samuel as a WR3 for Week 2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Blake Corum Gets a Tougher Matchup Amid Volume Increase
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:37 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum continues to see a steady increase in volume, but his Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants isn't very attractive for fantasy football purposes. Corum had 54 yards on 10 carries in Week 1, making the most of his opportunities while handling a modest 23% snap share. He doesn't have any sort of role in the receiving game, but he's seeing nearly as much work as Kyren Williams in terms of rushing attempts. We should expect to see a similar split going forward. Unfortunately, that doesn't make Corum a lock for RB3/flex value in Week 2. Having high volume in a good offense is certainly ideal, but the Giants have a solid run defense that could make it difficult for Corum to match his efficiency totals from the season opener. After all, New York held Javonte Williams to just 3.4 yards per carry. As a result, Corum's fantasy value is probably dependent on whether he can score a touchdown, which is a riskier bet to make given Kyren Williams' nose for the end zone. There's certainly mid-range RB3/flex upside here, but managers can should probably look to start a different, higher-ceiling back with more receiving usage this week. He ranks as the RB35 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Paker Washington is Becoming a Fringe WR1
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:30 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has been getting hyped up ever since the beginning of training camp. Last week, Washington proved that the hype is real when he hauled in five of his six targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Cleveland Browns. The 24-year-old posted a breakout campaign last season and appears ready to top those numbers in 2026. He'll head into a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos defense in Week 2. Washington has the upside of a WR1, but given his tough matchup, fantasy managers should treat him as a WR2 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyren Williams a Touchdown Dependent RB2 for Week 2 Against Giants
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:26 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had a relatively underwhelming performance last week in terms of both efficiency and volume. He'll look to bounce back against the New York Giants in Week 2, but he's not guaranteed to finish as a top-24 fantasy option this week. In last week's season opener, Williams had 11 carries, 41 rushing yards, three catches, 24 receiving yards, and a touchdown. The trip to the end zone salvaged his fantasy performance, as he would have otherwise finished with single-digit points, even in full-PPR leagues. This week, the Rams won't have any nuisance travel logistics to deal with like they did against the 49ers in Australia. Williams could still have some efficiency problems on the ground, but he'll likely have a bigger impact as a receiver while continuing to offer touchdown upside. Last week, the Giants' defense allowed Javonte Williams to tally 41 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Williams is a mid-to-low RB2, with some potential variance on either side of that projection to account for touchdowns and volume.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele has Intriguing Upside for Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 19, 2026, 9:15 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele could step into a bigger role in the offense during the Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Vele was impressive in the season opener when he hauled in seven of his nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Detroit Lions. The 28-year-old could be asked to step into a larger role this weekend with top wideout Chris Olave (hamstring) questionable for Sunday. If Olave is out, Vele would step into the WR1 role against this tough Ravens defense. Vele is mainly a deep league option, but he could be a passable WR3 if Olave is unable to play.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Davante Adams Has WR1 Potential if Teammate Can't Play
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 9:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams is coming off a very disappointing Week 1 performance in Australia. For now, we're willing to chalk up Adams' dud game to the Rams' weird travel logistics for the international contest. Now that the Rams are returning stateside to play the New York Giants in Week 2, there's no excuse for the Rams' offense not to produce. Adams had just three catches for 26 yards in that game, so he'll look to get back on track that allowed a modest 21.1 combined PPR points to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens last week. There's another factor to consider here, as Puka Nacua (hip) is questionable to play on Monday night. It seems like there's a very real chance that Nacua is inactive after missing two consecutive practices, but since managers won't know for sure until Monday night, they're left in a tough spot when making lineup decisions. Adams is a low-end WR2 if Nacua plays, but he would become a fringe top-12 fantasy receiver if he steps into the primary receiver role.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua a Risky Fantasy Option with Status in Limbo
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 8:47 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's Week 2 contest against the New York Giants, making him a very risky option for fantasy football leagues. Nacua has missed practice each of the last two days, suggesting that he's trending in the wrong direction for Monday Night Football. With that said, the Rams are leaving the door open for him to play with a "questionable" tag, and he'll have two days to recover and get ready for Monday's game. The unfortunate news for fantasy managers is that the Rams don't play until Monday night, which means that it's imperative to have a backup plan in place ahead of time. In leagues where the auto-sub feature isn't enabled, managers will have to decide whether to bench Nacua as a precaution, roll the dice and start him but take a zero if he doesn't play, or add another Giants or Rams player to shift into the wide receiver or flex spot if Nacua is ruled out at the last minute. If active, Nacua will rank as a WR1, with the Rams looking to bounce back from last week's season-opening dud on offense. If he's inactive, Davante Adams would likely step up as the team's No. 1 pass catcher.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford Could be Down a Receiver in Quest for Redemption
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 8:41 PM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a frustrating Week 1 performance amid his attempt to defend last year's MVP title. Last week's struggles could potentially be chalked up to the team's weird travel logistics to Australia, so we expect Stafford to settle into more of a groove as he returns stateside in Week 2 to face the New York Giants. The bad news for the veteran quarterback is that he could be without wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip), who has missed practice on back-to-back days. At this point, there's legitimate concern that Nacua doesn't play, which would have an enormous impact on Stafford's fantasy football outlook. It would certainly benefit the quarterback to have his top target available against a Giants defense that allowed just 175 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception to Dak Prescott last week. If Nacua plays, Stafford will rank as a low-end QB1 in fantasy football. If he doesn't, the veteran passer falls to the mid-range QB2 tier. Managers will have to make their best guess here, as there won't be any clarity on Nacua's status until the Rams post their list of inactive players on Monday night.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Is Jalen Coker a Must-Start in Week 2 vs. Falcons?
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 7:09 PM ETCarolina Panthers wideout Jalen Coker is coming off his two biggest games of his young NFL career. He has combined for 17 catches for 272 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 21 targets in those outings. The 24-year-old was the PPR WR1 in overall scoring in Week 1 with 33.8 fantasy points. Heading into Week 2, Coker will face a stout Atlanta Falcons secondary featuring A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates III, and Xavier Watts. The Falcons surrendered 221 passing yards and one touchdown against 41 passing attempts in Week 1 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a less-than-ideal matchup, Coker is RotoBaller's PPR WR27 this week. Coker has been a fantasy favorite in the community and is building his case as one of the league's better young receivers. He can be plugged into fantasy lineups as a viable flex option, but we should not expect him to repeat as a top-10 fantasy receiver in Week 2.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard Potentially in Line For Bigger Role in Week 2
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 6:47 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout Germie Bernard could be in line for a bigger role with teammate Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) out for their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. Pittman was a limited participant early in the week before missing the team's final two practices. With Pittman out, this gives their second-round rookie an opportunity for an expanded role. Bernard is a versatile receiver who can play all three receiver spots and can be deployed out of the backfield as a pass-catcher and running back. He excelled on quick routes at Alabama, which lines up with Aaron Rodgers. Last season, Rodgers had one of the fastest average times to throw (2.56 seconds) and one of the fewest completed air yards (1,203) in the league. Bernard was a pro-ready prospect and could be Rodgers' go-to target over the middle of the field on Sunday.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Steelers.com
Eddy Pineiro Will Kick for 49ers in Week 2
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 6:32 PM ETNBC Sports' Matt Maiocco reports that San Francisco 49ers placekicker Eddy Pineiro (illness) will kick in their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Pineiro did not participate in any practices this week due to illness. As a result, the team held kicking tryouts on Saturday with veteran kickers Greg Joseph and Younghoe Koo but did not sign either. This strongly indicates that Pineiro will be able to play in the team's home opener. The 31-year-old was heavily used in their Week 1 victory over division rival Los Angeles Rams. He made two of his three field goal attempts, including one from 50-plus yards, and made all three of his extra point attempts. Pineiro could find himself trotting onto the field often Sunday if the 49ers offense gets into a rhythm early against a favorable Dolphins defense.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NBCS - Matt Maiocco
Zay Flowers Downgraded to Out for Week 2
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 6:15 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens X account posted that wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for their Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The 26-year-old had five receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown on six targets in the first half of Week 1. Flowers did not play in the second half due to reaggravating a hamstring injury that first appeared in training camp. The injury forced Flowers to miss two practices and limited his participation during Friday's session. The team originally listed him as doubtful before declaring him out. Without Flowers and third-round rookie Ja'Kobi Lane, the team is left with Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, and fourth-round rookie Elijah Sarratt to operate as the primary pass-catchers. Flowers' limited participation on Friday leaves room for optimism about his availability for Week 3, as we will get more information about his health early next week.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Ameer Abdullah Likely to Lose Playing Time in Jacksonville Going Forward
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 4:59 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Ameer Abdullah was productive on a limited number of opportunities in his team's blowout Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns, recording 32 yards from scrimmage on five touches. Abdullah functioned as Jacksonville's RB3 behind Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten against the Browns. However, second-year Jaguars back LeQuint Allen Jr. (hip) played just one snap in Week 1 after missing extended time in training camp due to injury. Allen Jr. functioned as Jacksonville's primary third-down back for much of 2025, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said that he will play a much larger role in the team's game plan going forward. Once Allen Jr. is fully reintegrated into the Jacksonville offense, Abdullah will likely slide down to the Jaguars RB4 role and could even be a cut candidate.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Foster Moreau Facing Uphill Battle for Playing Time in Houston
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 4:46 PM ETHouston Texans tight end Foster Moreau had a quiet game in his team's Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, recording two catches for 15 yards on two targets. On the bright side, Moreau earned the second-most snaps in the crowded Texans' tight-end room ahead of second-round rookie Marlin Klein and 2024 fourth-rounder Cade Stover. However, veteran Texans tight end Dalton Schultz recorded four catches for 35 yards on eight targets against Buffalo and appears to still have a firm hold on the TE1 job in Houston. The Texans will be without wide receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) for the season and could also be missing star wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) for at least the next couple of games with a hamstring injury. Still, even if Houston continues to lean into formations that utilize multiple tight ends, Moreau's fantasy upside is likely limited as long as Schultz remains healthy.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Demarcus Robinson in Line for Larger Role in San Francisco
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 4:40 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was one of the bright spots of his team's 27-7 Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams, recording two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Robinson played a limited role in the San Francisco offense in 2025, recording 22 catches across 14 games. However, the 49ers wide receiver corps has already been decimated by injuries in 2026, with Ricky Pearsall (knee) out of the season and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) expected to miss 10 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery. Robinson could now emerge as the WR3 in San Francisco behind veteran wideouts Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. Robinson has shown he can be an explosive downfield threat before, recording 31 catches for 505 yards and seven touchdowns across 17 games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024. In deeper fantasy leagues, Robinson could eventually work his way into flex territory in the right matchups.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Emari Demercado Carries High-End Handcuff Appeal in Dallas
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 4:27 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Emari Demercado had a quiet game in his team's Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, recording two carries for seven yards. However, with Cowboys running back Malik Davis (hip) on season-ending Injured Reserve with a hip injury, Demercado has established himself as the clear RB2 in Dallas. As long as star Cowboys back Javonte Williams remains healthy, Demercado is unlikely to play a fantasy-relevant role. Still, Demercado now profiles as one of the more valuable handcuff running back options for fantasy managers. The 27-year-old was productive when given the opportunity in 2025, recording 413 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 57 touches across 13 games with the Arizona Cardinals. He also offers a three-down skill set that could allow him to play a workhorse role in the event of an injury to Williams. In deeper leagues, Demercado could be worth stashing off the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Could Miss Multiple Games With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 4:16 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is already out for Sunday against Cincinnati, and the hamstring injury may cost him more than one game. Collins suffered a Grade 1 strain in practice Wednesday after opening the season with seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against Buffalo. Aaron Wilson reports the current expectation is that Collins could also miss next week's road game against Indianapolis, though the situation remains fluid. That's a significant short-term hit for a receiver who immediately returned to his usual high-volume role in Week 1. The good news is that Collins avoided a more serious injury. The bad news is that hamstrings can linger, and Houston may choose to be cautious with his return. Sunday is already off the table. If the current expectation holds and Collins also sits in Week 3, fantasy managers could be without him for two straight games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Elijah Sarratt Poised for Larger Role in Baltimore
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 4:13 PM ETA fourth-round pick out of Indiana, Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Elijah Sarratt was a healthy scratch in his team's Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Ravens placed fellow rookie wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) on Injured Reserve earlier this week, and star wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Week 2 with a hamstring injury. As a result, Sarratt could now be in line for a significant role in the Ravens' passing game. If Flowers is unable to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore has very little in the way of proven pass-catching talent outside of wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews. In deeper leagues, Sarratt could be worth adding ahead of a potential breakout in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller