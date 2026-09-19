Emari Demercado Carries High-End Handcuff Appeal in Dallas

Sep 19, 2026, 3:26 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will play Monday night against the Giants, head coach Sean McVay confirmed Saturday, according to Nate Atkins. Donald said Friday that playing was the plan after getting more 11-on-11 work this week, and McVay has now confirmed his return. The Rams kept Donald home from their season opener in Australia while he continued to ramp up following two seasons away from football. He last played in January 2024 after recording eight sacks across 16 regular-season games that year. Donald came out of retirement on August 30 and has spent the past few weeks working his way back into football shape. Monday will mark his first NFL game in more than two and a half years.