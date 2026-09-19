Emari Demercado Carries High-End Handcuff Appeal in Dallas
Sep 19, 2026, 4:27 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Emari Demercado had a quiet game in his team's Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, recording two carries for seven yards. However, with Cowboys running back Malik Davis (hip) on season-ending Injured Reserve with a hip injury, Demercado has established himself as the clear RB2 in Dallas. As long as star Cowboys back Javonte Williams remains healthy, Demercado is unlikely to play a fantasy-relevant role. Still, Demercado now profiles as one of the more valuable handcuff running back options for fantasy managers. The 27-year-old was productive when given the opportunity in 2025, recording 413 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 57 touches across 13 games with the Arizona Cardinals. He also offers a three-down skill set that could allow him to play a workhorse role in the event of an injury to Williams. In deeper leagues, Demercado could be worth stashing off the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Nico Collins Could Miss Multiple Games With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 4:16 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is already out for Sunday against Cincinnati, and the hamstring injury may cost him more than one game. Collins suffered a Grade 1 strain in practice Wednesday after opening the season with seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against Buffalo. Aaron Wilson reports the current expectation is that Collins could also miss next week's road game against Indianapolis, though the situation remains fluid. That's a significant short-term hit for a receiver who immediately returned to his usual high-volume role in Week 1. The good news is that Collins avoided a more serious injury. The bad news is that hamstrings can linger, and Houston may choose to be cautious with his return. Sunday is already off the table. If the current expectation holds and Collins also sits in Week 3, fantasy managers could be without him for two straight games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Elijah Sarratt Poised for Larger Role in Baltimore
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 4:13 PM ETA fourth-round pick out of Indiana, Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Elijah Sarratt was a healthy scratch in his team's Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Ravens placed fellow rookie wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) on Injured Reserve earlier this week, and star wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Week 2 with a hamstring injury. As a result, Sarratt could now be in line for a significant role in the Ravens' passing game. If Flowers is unable to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore has very little in the way of proven pass-catching talent outside of wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews. In deeper leagues, Sarratt could be worth adding ahead of a potential breakout in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Bengals Elevate QB Josh Johnson to Active Roster Amid Burrow Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 19, 2026, 4:10 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals are elevating veteran quarterback Josh Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Johnson's elevation is notable because star Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) is officially listed as questionable for Week 2. While Burrow is expected to play on Sunday, it appears the team has enough concern about his health to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. If Burrow were to be inactive or be forced to exit the game early, Joe Flacco would be the next man up under center for Cincinnati, and Johnson would step into the backup role. Between his uncertain health outlook and the tough matchup against Houston, fantasy managers may want to downgrade expectations for Burrow in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Terrance Ferguson Could See Larger Role With Rams Shorthanded
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 3:53 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson may have a bigger role waiting Monday night. Jordan Whittington is doubtful with a quad injury, while Puka Nacua is questionable after missing Friday and Saturday. Ferguson didn't catch his lone target in Week 1, but he played 31 snaps and ran more routes than any other Rams tight end. That matters now. Los Angeles has leaned heavily on multi-tight end packages under Sean McVay, and being thin at receiver gives those looks an obvious path back into the plan. Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen keep the tight end room crowded, so this isn't suddenly a guaranteed target spike. Still, Ferguson's role had already grown from last season before the receiver injuries hit. If Whittington sits and Nacua is limited or unavailable, Ferguson should have a better chance to stay on the field and see more work. His fantasy stock is moving up before Monday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rasheen Ali Sees No Offensive Work in Week 1
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 3:38 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali was active in Week 1, but he never saw the field on offense. Ali played 14 special-teams snaps in the 41-23 win over Indianapolis and did not record a touch. Derrick Henry handled 24 carries, while Justice Hill worked as the clear second back with six carries and one reception. That left nothing for Ali behind them. Baltimore still lists him third on the running back depth chart, and his special-teams standing has slipped too. Ali entered Week 1 as the Ravens' top kick returner, but LaJohntay Wester is now listed first with Ali second. None of that points to a growing fantasy role. Ali remains useful depth for Baltimore, but Week 1 showed a wide gap between him and the two backs ahead of him. Until he gets offensive snaps, there is very little here for fantasy managers to chase.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Donald Set to Return Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 3:26 PM ETLos Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will play Monday night against the Giants, head coach Sean McVay confirmed Saturday, according to Nate Atkins. Donald said Friday that playing was the plan after getting more 11-on-11 work this week, and McVay has now confirmed his return. The Rams kept Donald home from their season opener in Australia while he continued to ramp up following two seasons away from football. He last played in January 2024 after recording eight sacks across 16 regular-season games that year. Donald came out of retirement on August 30 and has spent the past few weeks working his way back into football shape. Monday will mark his first NFL game in more than two and a half years.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nate Atkins
Jordan Whittington Doubtful for Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 3:15 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (quad) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Giants, according to Stu Jackson. Whittington did not practice Friday and is now unlikely to play after the quad injury surfaced late in the week. He caught his only target for eight yards in the opener against San Francisco while playing 25 offensive snaps. His status matters more with Puka Nacua also questionable. Whittington is listed directly behind Nacua on the Rams' depth chart, with Xavier Smith next in line. If Whittington sits, Los Angeles may have to dig deeper into its receiver rotation, especially if Nacua is limited or unavailable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Stu Jackson
Daniel Jones Faces Difficult Week 2 Matchup in Kansas City
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 3:07 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed 19 of 31 passes for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception in last week's 41-23 loss to Baltimore. It was his first game since tearing his Achilles in December 2025, and he added only four yards on one carry. Indianapolis now travels to Kansas City, where the Chiefs held Denver to 10 points and 176 total yards, sacked Bo Nix four times and intercepted him once. That pass rush is the biggest concern after Jones was sacked twice by Baltimore, while the Colts themselves have emphasized staying ahead of the sticks after repeatedly falling behind schedule in the opener. Jones does have his main weapons available, with Alec Pierce returning to full participation Friday and carrying no game designation alongside Keenan Allen, Josh Downs, Tyler Warren and Jonathan Taylor. RotoBaller ranks Jones as the QB24 for Week 2. He is usable in Superflex formats, but this is a difficult spot to trust him in a standard one-quarterback league.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua Questionable for Monday Night With Groin Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 2:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants, according to Nate Atkins. Nacua will miss practice for a second straight day Saturday after sitting out Friday. Atkins reports that the groin injury is separate from the psoas issue Nacua dealt with during training camp. He caught five of nine targets for 74 yards in the season-opening loss to San Francisco. The Rams also have a concern behind him, with Jordan Whittington doubtful because of a quad injury. Whittington is listed directly behind Nacua on the depth chart. Davante Adams would be the clear top receiver available if Nacua can't play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nate Atkins
Chargers D/ST Is a Top-Five Option in Week 2 vs. Raiders
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 2:40 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers D/ST was expected to be one of the best options for fantasy football to start the season due to favorable matchups. However, they surrendered almost 400 total yards and 26 points to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. In addition, the team managed to get one sack and forced zero turnovers. Entering Week 2, the Chargers D/ST is RotoBaller's D/ST5 for the week. They will host a banged-up Las Vegas Raiders offense on Sunday. Raiders' star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is doubtful to make his season debut despite returning to the practice field on Friday. This lets the Chargers focus exclusively on holding Ashton Jeanty in check on the ground. The Chargers D/ST should be comfortably inserted into fantasy lineups heading into Week 2.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Chris Olave Travels With Team to Baltimore
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 2:37 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) traveled with the team to Baltimore ahead of Sunday's game, according to Nick Underhill. Olave remains questionable after the hamstring issue surfaced late in the week. He was added to the injury report Thursday and was limited in both Thursday and Friday's practices. Making the trip keeps him in play for Sunday, but it doesn't change the designation. Olave opened the season with 10 catches for a career-high 182 yards on 13 targets against Detroit. Fantasy managers should still have a backup plan ready with his status likely to come down closer to kickoff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Underhill
Kevin Austin Jr. Elevated for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 2:30 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game at Baltimore, according to Erin Summers. The move comes with Chris Olave questionable because of a hamstring injury. Olave was added to the injury report Thursday and was limited both Thursday and Friday. Austin was elevated for Week 1 as well, but he played only five offensive snaps and wasn't targeted against Detroit. New Orleans also has Devaughn Vele, Barion Brown, and Bryce Lance on the active roster, so Austin isn't guaranteed much work even if Olave sits. For now, the elevation gives the Saints another receiver while Olave's status remains unsettled.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Erin Summers
Jahan Dotson Outside of Flex Range in Week 2
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 19, 2026, 2:20 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson will look to have a more productive week this Sunday after catching just one of his four targets for 19 scoreless yards in Week 1's loss to the Steelers. The Penn State product may not have much more success, though, as Cooper Rush will be the starting quarterback for Atlanta in Week 2. Rush completed just 12 of his 22 passes in Week 1 for 143 yards and a touchdown while throwing two interceptions. The matchup is more favorable against the Panthers this week who allowed 59 points last week to the Bears, and whose top three receivers totaled 15 catches for 199 yards. Still, the 26-year-old ranks as WR106 at RotoBaller this week, putting him outside of even flex consideration.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Williams' Week 1 Opportunity Produces Just One Target
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 2:16 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams got a bigger opportunity than expected in Week 1, but it didn't turn into much. Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. opened ahead of him and caught a 30-yard pass before leaving in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Williams wound up playing 40 of 67 offensive snaps and caught his only target for seven yards. That is the concern. All summer, the Jets talked about finding ways to get Williams involved after a strong camp, but even with Cooper exiting early, the ball barely found him. Garrett Wilson drew seven targets and Adonai Mitchell had three, while Williams mostly just occupied snaps. Cooper is out for Week 2, which keeps Williams in the picture, but it doesn't erase what the opener showed. He had a chance to turn the summer buzz into a real offensive role and didn't see enough volume to do it. His fantasy stock is lower now than it was coming out of August.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Corey Kiner's Role Shrinks After Week 1 Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 2:05 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Corey Kiner got six carries in the season opener, but the opportunity came with TreVeyon Henderson sidelined by an ankle injury. Kiner managed 11 yards on those attempts and worked behind Rhamondre Stevenson, who handled 18 carries and five catches. Kiner was the only other New England running back to record a carry. That temporary opening is gone. Henderson practiced in full all week and was left off New England's final game-status list, clearing him to return Sunday against Pittsburgh. The Patriots' current depth chart has Stevenson first, Henderson second and Kiner third. Kiner did not do much with the extra work in Week 1, averaging 1.8 yards per carry, and there was no receiving production to help his case. With Henderson back in the mix, Kiner is likely to lose the backup workload he had against Seattle. His path to fantasy-relevant touches is much narrower heading into Week 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonnu Smith's Week 1 Role Limits His Fantasy Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 1:53 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Jonnu Smith put up 50 receiving yards in Week 1, but 43 of them came on one catch. The rest of the usage was less encouraging. Smith played 32 of Green Bay's 68 offensive snaps and drew three targets, while Tucker Kraft played 45 snaps and saw six. Kraft was making his return from a torn ACL, yet he still handled the larger share of the work and finished with three catches for 65 yards. Smith only joined Green Bay at the end of August, so his role could grow as he gets more comfortable in the offense. The Packers also used multiple tight ends heavily in the opener, which keeps Smith involved. Still, the early pecking order was pretty clear. Kraft was the more prominent receiving option, and Smith needed one 43-yard play to get to 50 yards. That makes Smith's Week 1 box score look better than the underlying role did.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cameron Dicker Remains A Starting Fantasy Kicker for Week 2
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 1:52 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers placekicker Cameron Dicker is still worth starting in fantasy football lineups in Week 2. The Chargers will host division rival Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon. Dicker fell victim to an underwhelming Week 1 performance by the Chargers offense that produced two touchdowns and failed to surpass 300 total yards. As a result, the 26-year-old had two fantasy points in an expected favorable matchup. Dicker enters Week 2 as RotoBaller's K6. The Raiders defense allowed 220 passing yards, five 20-plus-yard passing plays, and 4.1 yards per contact to a shaky Miami Dolphins offense. If the Chargers are the offense we expected, Dicker will be attached to an elite offense with a favorable matchup. Managers can once again put Dicker in starting lineups heading into Week 2.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
David Njoku A Risky Play in Week 2 Matchup vs. Raiders
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 1:51 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku appears to be the Chargers' lead tight end heading into Sunday's home matchup against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. Njoku led the position group in targets, catches, and receiving yards in the home opener last week. The 30-year-old enters Week 2 as RotoBaller's PPR TE24 against a shaky Raiders secondary. The Raiders defense allowed 220 passing yards to an inexperienced Miami Dolphins passing game last week. Njoku will receive a slight bump in value if Ladd McConkey (ribs) is unable to play, but will still have to compete with Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden for snaps. McConkey exited Week 1 after taking a big hit and was held out of practice until participating in a limited amount on Friday. Njoku is a touchdown-dependent tight end and should remain off fantasy radars heading into Week 2.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Tre' Harris on Deep-League Flex Radar vs. Raiders in Week 2
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 1:38 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris offers intriguing upside on Sunday against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. Harris could be forced into the WR2 role with Ladd McConkey (ribs) being listed as questionable. McConkey exited Week 1 after taking a big hit and was held out of practice until participating in a limited amount on Friday. Harris enters Week 2 as RotoBaller's PPR WR70 in a favorable matchup against the Raiders' secondary. Raiders defense allowed 220 passing yards and five 20-plus-yard passing plays to a shaky Miami Dolphins passing game last week. This could be the opportunity Harris stockholders have been waiting for to see their fantasy investment break out in an expanded role. Harris is a viable flex option in deeper leagues and carries an unknown ceiling heading into Week 2.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
DK Metcalf's Stock Gets Another Boost
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 1:37 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf already opened the season as Aaron Rodgers' busiest target, and his path to another heavy workload got clearer Saturday. Michael Pittman Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New England because of a foot injury after missing practice Thursday and Friday. Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards in Week 1 and ran a route on 92.9% of Pittsburgh's dropbacks. Metcalf had already drawn 10 targets in the opener, good for a 27% target share, despite finishing with only four catches for 40 yards. Pittsburgh will have to redistribute Pittman's snaps and routes, but there is no guarantee those chances all flow to Metcalf. He was already the clear volume leader before the injury. Now one of the other receivers who rarely left the field in Week 1 is unavailable. That is enough to give Metcalf's fantasy stock another bump heading into Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller