Chris Olave Travels With Team to Baltimore
Sep 19, 2026, 2:37 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) traveled with the team to Baltimore ahead of Sunday's game, according to Nick Underhill. Olave remains questionable after the hamstring issue surfaced late in the week. He was added to the injury report Thursday and was limited in both Thursday and Friday's practices. Making the trip keeps him in play for Sunday, but it doesn't change the designation. Olave opened the season with 10 catches for a career-high 182 yards on 13 targets against Detroit. Fantasy managers should still have a backup plan ready with his status likely to come down closer to kickoff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Underhill
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Kevin Austin Jr. Elevated for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 2:30 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game at Baltimore, according to Erin Summers. The move comes with Chris Olave questionable because of a hamstring injury. Olave was added to the injury report Thursday and was limited both Thursday and Friday. Austin was elevated for Week 1 as well, but he played only five offensive snaps and wasn't targeted against Detroit. New Orleans also has Devaughn Vele, Barion Brown, and Bryce Lance on the active roster, so Austin isn't guaranteed much work even if Olave sits. For now, the elevation gives the Saints another receiver while Olave's status remains unsettled.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Erin Summers
Jahan Dotson Outside of Flex Range in Week 2
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 19, 2026, 2:20 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson will look to have a more productive week this Sunday after catching just one of his four targets for 19 scoreless yards in Week 1's loss to the Steelers. The Penn State product may not have much more success, though, as Cooper Rush will be the starting quarterback for Atlanta in Week 2. Rush completed just 12 of his 22 passes in Week 1 for 143 yards and a touchdown while throwing two interceptions. The matchup is more favorable against the Panthers this week who allowed 59 points last week to the Bears, and whose top three receivers totaled 15 catches for 199 yards. Still, the 26-year-old ranks as WR106 at RotoBaller this week, putting him outside of even flex consideration.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Williams' Week 1 Opportunity Produces Just One Target
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 2:16 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams got a bigger opportunity than expected in Week 1, but it didn't turn into much. Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. opened ahead of him and caught a 30-yard pass before leaving in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Williams wound up playing 40 of 67 offensive snaps and caught his only target for seven yards. That is the concern. All summer, the Jets talked about finding ways to get Williams involved after a strong camp, but even with Cooper exiting early, the ball barely found him. Garrett Wilson drew seven targets and Adonai Mitchell had three, while Williams mostly just occupied snaps. Cooper is out for Week 2, which keeps Williams in the picture, but it doesn't erase what the opener showed. He had a chance to turn the summer buzz into a real offensive role and didn't see enough volume to do it. His fantasy stock is lower now than it was coming out of August.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Corey Kiner's Role Shrinks After Week 1 Opportunity
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 2:05 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Corey Kiner got six carries in the season opener, but the opportunity came with TreVeyon Henderson sidelined by an ankle injury. Kiner managed 11 yards on those attempts and worked behind Rhamondre Stevenson, who handled 18 carries and five catches. Kiner was the only other New England running back to record a carry. That temporary opening is gone. Henderson practiced in full all week and was left off New England's final game-status list, clearing him to return Sunday against Pittsburgh. The Patriots' current depth chart has Stevenson first, Henderson second and Kiner third. Kiner did not do much with the extra work in Week 1, averaging 1.8 yards per carry, and there was no receiving production to help his case. With Henderson back in the mix, Kiner is likely to lose the backup workload he had against Seattle. His path to fantasy-relevant touches is much narrower heading into Week 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonnu Smith's Week 1 Role Limits His Fantasy Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 1:53 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Jonnu Smith put up 50 receiving yards in Week 1, but 43 of them came on one catch. The rest of the usage was less encouraging. Smith played 32 of Green Bay's 68 offensive snaps and drew three targets, while Tucker Kraft played 45 snaps and saw six. Kraft was making his return from a torn ACL, yet he still handled the larger share of the work and finished with three catches for 65 yards. Smith only joined Green Bay at the end of August, so his role could grow as he gets more comfortable in the offense. The Packers also used multiple tight ends heavily in the opener, which keeps Smith involved. Still, the early pecking order was pretty clear. Kraft was the more prominent receiving option, and Smith needed one 43-yard play to get to 50 yards. That makes Smith's Week 1 box score look better than the underlying role did.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cameron Dicker Remains A Starting Fantasy Kicker for Week 2
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 1:52 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers placekicker Cameron Dicker is still worth starting in fantasy football lineups in Week 2. The Chargers will host division rival Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon. Dicker fell victim to an underwhelming Week 1 performance by the Chargers offense that produced two touchdowns and failed to surpass 300 total yards. As a result, the 26-year-old had two fantasy points in an expected favorable matchup. Dicker enters Week 2 as RotoBaller's K6. The Raiders defense allowed 220 passing yards, five 20-plus-yard passing plays, and 4.1 yards per contact to a shaky Miami Dolphins offense. If the Chargers are the offense we expected, Dicker will be attached to an elite offense with a favorable matchup. Managers can once again put Dicker in starting lineups heading into Week 2.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
David Njoku A Risky Play in Week 2 Matchup vs. Raiders
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 1:51 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku appears to be the Chargers' lead tight end heading into Sunday's home matchup against division rival Las Vegas Raiders. Njoku led the position group in targets, catches, and receiving yards in the home opener last week. The 30-year-old enters Week 2 as RotoBaller's PPR TE24 against a shaky Raiders secondary. The Raiders defense allowed 220 passing yards to an inexperienced Miami Dolphins passing game last week. Njoku will receive a slight bump in value if Ladd McConkey (ribs) is unable to play, but will still have to compete with Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden for snaps. McConkey exited Week 1 after taking a big hit and was held out of practice until participating in a limited amount on Friday. Njoku is a touchdown-dependent tight end and should remain off fantasy radars heading into Week 2.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Tre' Harris on Deep-League Flex Radar vs. Raiders in Week 2
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 1:38 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris offers intriguing upside on Sunday against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. Harris could be forced into the WR2 role with Ladd McConkey (ribs) being listed as questionable. McConkey exited Week 1 after taking a big hit and was held out of practice until participating in a limited amount on Friday. Harris enters Week 2 as RotoBaller's PPR WR70 in a favorable matchup against the Raiders' secondary. Raiders defense allowed 220 passing yards and five 20-plus-yard passing plays to a shaky Miami Dolphins passing game last week. This could be the opportunity Harris stockholders have been waiting for to see their fantasy investment break out in an expanded role. Harris is a viable flex option in deeper leagues and carries an unknown ceiling heading into Week 2.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
DK Metcalf's Stock Gets Another Boost
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 1:37 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf already opened the season as Aaron Rodgers' busiest target, and his path to another heavy workload got clearer Saturday. Michael Pittman Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New England because of a foot injury after missing practice Thursday and Friday. Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards in Week 1 and ran a route on 92.9% of Pittsburgh's dropbacks. Metcalf had already drawn 10 targets in the opener, good for a 27% target share, despite finishing with only four catches for 40 yards. Pittsburgh will have to redistribute Pittman's snaps and routes, but there is no guarantee those chances all flow to Metcalf. He was already the clear volume leader before the injury. Now one of the other receivers who rarely left the field in Week 1 is unavailable. That is enough to give Metcalf's fantasy stock another bump heading into Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Quentin Johnston Could Be in Line for Bigger Target Share vs. Raiders
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 1:35 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston could see more targets on Sunday against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. The team could be forced to depend on Johnston as their WR1 with Ladd McConkey (ribs) officially questionable. McConkey exited Week 1 after taking a big hit and was held out of practice until participating in a limited amount on Friday. Johnston enters Week 2 as RotoBaller's PPR WR39. The 25-year-old will face a Raiders secondary that allowed 220 passing yards and five 20-plus-yard passing plays to a shaky Miami Dolphins passing game last week. Johnston could find himself being targeted often downfield on vertical routes. He is a viable flex option for managers and carries high upside heading into Week 2.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Omarion Hampton Hopes to Bounce Back in Week 2 vs. Raiders
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 1:32 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton is looking to bounce back at home on Sunday against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. Hampton salvaged his Week 1 performance with a rushing touchdown after failing to surpass 50 rushing yards. The 23-year-old enters Week 2 as RotoBaller's PPR RB13 against a Raiders defense that held the Miami Dolphins to 74 rushing yards to open the season. Heading into Sunday, the Raiders defense has seen the third-fewest rush attempts in the league but is middle of the pack in yards per carry (4.1). The Chargers could be forced to operate without Ladd McConkey (ribs) this week, and he is officially listed as questionable. If McConkey's out, the team could lean more run-heavy and use Hampton out of the backfield as a pass-catcher. Managers can comfortably start Hampton in Week 2, and he has RB1 upside if he gets more touches--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Justin Herbert Remains a Solid Option in Week 2 vs. Raiders
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Sep 19, 2026, 1:28 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to bounce back at home on Sunday against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert and the Chargers' offense are coming off a letdown Week 1 performance, failing to produce 300 yards of offense and managing only 14 points. The 28-year-old enters Week 2 as RotoBaller's QB8 in a favorable matchup against a Raiders' defense that surrendered 220 passing yards to a shaky Dolphins passing game. However, the Chargers' WR1, Ladd McConkey (ribs), is listed as questionable heading into the game. The Chargers ran a McConkey-centric offense in Week 1 and relied heavily on him to keep the offense moving. With him off the field, the team averaged 3.9 yards per pass and had a -0.61 EPA per play, according to Trevor Sikkema of NFL.com. Herbert can still be plugged into starting lineups in Week 2 but might see a capped upside if McConkey is unable to play.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com - Trevor Sikkema
Michael Pittman Jr. Ruled Out for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 1:26 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England, according to Ian Rapoport. Pittman opened the week limited Wednesday, then did not practice Thursday or Friday before initially being listed as questionable. He caught all three of his targets for 58 yards in Pittsburgh's 20-13 win over Atlanta and ran a route on 92.9% of the team's dropbacks. DK Metcalf remains the clear top option, but Pittman's absence leaves more work behind him. Roman Wilson played 37 offensive snaps in the opener, compared with just three for rookie Germie Bernard. Both could see their roles grow Sunday with Pittman unavailable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jalen Tolbert's Stock Sinks After Healthy Scratch
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 1:17 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Jalen Tolbert never got a chance to make an impact in Week 1. He was a healthy scratch against Las Vegas while Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Kevin Coleman Jr. and Malik Washington all dressed. That is the bigger concern than an empty box score. Miami entered the season with Douglas, Bell and Washington listed as starters, and the current depth chart still has Bell ahead of Tolbert. Douglas then went out and caught five passes for 94 yards in his NFL debut. Tolbert signed with Miami in March after four seasons in Dallas and had a real chance to carve out a role in a rebuilt receiver room. Instead, the younger group has grabbed the early opportunities. There is time for that rotation to change, but Tolbert first has to get back onto the active game-day roster. Being a healthy scratch in the opener is a clear hit to his fantasy value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Demond Claiborne Expected to Be Active Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 1:08 PM ETMinnesota Vikings rookie running back Demond Claiborne is expected to be active for the first time Sunday against Chicago, head coach Kevin O'Connell said, according to Matthew Coller. Claiborne was inactive for Minnesota's opener against Green Bay, but the backfield looks different now with Jordan Mason on injured reserve following thumb surgery. Aaron Jones Sr. will lead the group, with DeeJay Dallas also expected to be involved behind him. Claiborne was a sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest after rushing for 907 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Jones said this week that he encouraged the rookie to stay locked into the opener even while inactive and use it as a chance to learn. Sunday should give Claiborne his first opportunity to contribute in a regular-season game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matthew Coller
Atlanta Falcons Defense Less Enticing Due to Key Pieces Missing
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 19, 2026, 1:07 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons DEF/ST surprised last season with its ability to get to the quarterback, tallying 57 sacks, which was the second-highest total in the league, and produced the eighth-most turnovers (16 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries). Unfortunately, due to the suspension of James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker's (knee) ACL injury, the Atlanta defense has taken a hit early in 2026, with those two accounting for 16 of the team's sacks from a season ago. Nevertheless, Atlanta will take on Carolina in Week 2, helmed by Bryce Young who was sacked twice last week and threw an interception, with wide receivers also losing two fumbles. Despite the missing pieces on defense, the Falcons' Za'Darius Smith was able to record two sacks last week against the Steelers, so look for him to be active again in Week 2. All in all, the Falcons defense projects as a top-20 unit at RotoBaller, No. 19 specifically, but there are likely better options available for season-long and DFS managers.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Cedric Tillman Still Waiting for his Opportunity With Saints
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 19, 2026, 12:56 PM ETWide receiver Cedric Tillman was waived by the Cleveland Browns this summer while he dealt with an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old wideout joined the New Orleans Saints' practice squad in early September with rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) starting the year on Injured Reserve, but he was not called up to the 53-man active roster for the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime last Sunday. Tillman could get an opportunity to make his debut with the Saints if Chris Olave (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, is unable to play this weekend. Beyond Olave and Devaughn Vele, New Orleans' pass-catching corps is rather thin, with rookies Barion Brown and Bryce Lance as the only other receivers on the active roster. Tillman, a third-rounder by Cleveland in 2023 from Tennessee, caught 71 of his 132 targets for 833 yards and five touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. Until further notice, Tillman is off the fantasy radar in all leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ollie Gordon II Sees his Stock Fall After Zero Touches in Week 1
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 19, 2026, 12:45 PM ETMiami Dolphins backup running backs Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright combined for eight offensive snaps in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, with starter and workhorse De'Von Achane handling 86% of the snaps. The 22-year-old Gordon did not handle a single touch out of the backfield while also playing five snaps on special teams. Gordon will eventually get involved for the Dolphins, hopefully in Week 2 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, but it looks like Miami's new coaching staff is content to ride their workhorse in Achane, which will leave little work for both Gordon and Wright behind him. The former sixth-rounder from Oklahoma State had just 70 carries as a rookie for 199 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns in 17 games (one start) while adding seven catches for 32 yards and another TD. Gordon is only worth rostering in deep fantasy leagues as a handcuff to Achane. He is rostered in 1% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Cooper Rush a Very Low-End Option at QB in Week 2
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 19, 2026, 12:43 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush didn't do much with his opportunity as starting QB in Week 1's loss to Pittsburgh, completing 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown while tossing two interceptions. The veteran QB will get another shot in Week 2 against a much softer defense as the Falcons take on the Panthers at home. Last week, Caleb Williams threw for 269 yards and two scores while adding 10 rushes for 65 yards and an additional two touchdowns. Rush is not the same caliber of quarterback as Williams, though, and with the Bears running at will against Carolina (two running backs had over 100 yards), the Falcons could very well try to do the same thing with Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. With a likely heavy dose of the ground attack and a low likelihood of being very effective through the air, the nine-year pro ranks as QB31 this week at RotoBaller, making him avoidable outside of Superflex leagues and sets him up as a DFS dart throw in tournaments.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. Heading to Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 19, 2026, 12:38 PM ETNew York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is going to be put on Injured Reserve, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The move will give Cooper four weeks to recover from the ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans. The earliest that Cooper will be able to return will be on Oct. 18 on the road against the division-rival New England Patriots. The 22-year-old 30th overall pick from Indiana is not a must-stash in 12- and 14-team leagues while he recovers. Before injuring his ankle last Sunday, Cooper caught his only target for a 30-yard gain. With Cooper sidelined for at least the next four games, top wideout Garrett Wilson will have a larger target share from quarterback Geno Smith, while Adonai Mitchell should also become a much more attractive sleeper as a WR4/flex, beginning in Week 2 against the visiting Green Bay Packers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport