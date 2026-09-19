Jalen Tolbert's Stock Sinks After Healthy Scratch
Sep 19, 2026, 1:17 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Jalen Tolbert never got a chance to make an impact in Week 1. He was a healthy scratch against Las Vegas while Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Kevin Coleman Jr. and Malik Washington all dressed. That is the bigger concern than an empty box score. Miami entered the season with Douglas, Bell and Washington listed as starters, and the current depth chart still has Bell ahead of Tolbert. Douglas then went out and caught five passes for 94 yards in his NFL debut. Tolbert signed with Miami in March after four seasons in Dallas and had a real chance to carve out a role in a rebuilt receiver room. Instead, the younger group has grabbed the early opportunities. There is time for that rotation to change, but Tolbert first has to get back onto the active game-day roster. Being a healthy scratch in the opener is a clear hit to his fantasy value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Demond Claiborne Expected to Be Active Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 19, 2026, 1:08 PM ETMinnesota Vikings rookie running back Demond Claiborne is expected to be active for the first time Sunday against Chicago, head coach Kevin O'Connell said, according to Matthew Coller. Claiborne was inactive for Minnesota's opener against Green Bay, but the backfield looks different now with Jordan Mason on injured reserve following thumb surgery. Aaron Jones Sr. will lead the group, with DeeJay Dallas also expected to be involved behind him. Claiborne was a sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest after rushing for 907 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Jones said this week that he encouraged the rookie to stay locked into the opener even while inactive and use it as a chance to learn. Sunday should give Claiborne his first opportunity to contribute in a regular-season game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matthew Coller
Atlanta Falcons Defense Less Enticing Due to Key Pieces Missing
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 19, 2026, 1:07 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons DEF/ST surprised last season with its ability to get to the quarterback, tallying 57 sacks, which was the second-highest total in the league, and produced the eighth-most turnovers (16 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries). Unfortunately, due to the suspension of James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker's (knee) ACL injury, the Atlanta defense has taken a hit early in 2026, with those two accounting for 16 of the team's sacks from a season ago. Nevertheless, Atlanta will take on Carolina in Week 2, helmed by Bryce Young who was sacked twice last week and threw an interception, with wide receivers also losing two fumbles. Despite the missing pieces on defense, the Falcons' Za'Darius Smith was able to record two sacks last week against the Steelers, so look for him to be active again in Week 2. All in all, the Falcons defense projects as a top-20 unit at RotoBaller, No. 19 specifically, but there are likely better options available for season-long and DFS managers.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Cedric Tillman Still Waiting for his Opportunity With Saints
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 19, 2026, 12:56 PM ETWide receiver Cedric Tillman was waived by the Cleveland Browns this summer while he dealt with an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old wideout joined the New Orleans Saints' practice squad in early September with rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) starting the year on Injured Reserve, but he was not called up to the 53-man active roster for the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime last Sunday. Tillman could get an opportunity to make his debut with the Saints if Chris Olave (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, is unable to play this weekend. Beyond Olave and Devaughn Vele, New Orleans' pass-catching corps is rather thin, with rookies Barion Brown and Bryce Lance as the only other receivers on the active roster. Tillman, a third-rounder by Cleveland in 2023 from Tennessee, caught 71 of his 132 targets for 833 yards and five touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. Until further notice, Tillman is off the fantasy radar in all leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ollie Gordon II Sees his Stock Fall After Zero Touches in Week 1
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 19, 2026, 12:45 PM ETMiami Dolphins backup running backs Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright combined for eight offensive snaps in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, with starter and workhorse De'Von Achane handling 86% of the snaps. The 22-year-old Gordon did not handle a single touch out of the backfield while also playing five snaps on special teams. Gordon will eventually get involved for the Dolphins, hopefully in Week 2 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, but it looks like Miami's new coaching staff is content to ride their workhorse in Achane, which will leave little work for both Gordon and Wright behind him. The former sixth-rounder from Oklahoma State had just 70 carries as a rookie for 199 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns in 17 games (one start) while adding seven catches for 32 yards and another TD. Gordon is only worth rostering in deep fantasy leagues as a handcuff to Achane. He is rostered in 1% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Cooper Rush a Very Low-End Option at QB in Week 2
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 19, 2026, 12:43 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush didn't do much with his opportunity as starting QB in Week 1's loss to Pittsburgh, completing 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown while tossing two interceptions. The veteran QB will get another shot in Week 2 against a much softer defense as the Falcons take on the Panthers at home. Last week, Caleb Williams threw for 269 yards and two scores while adding 10 rushes for 65 yards and an additional two touchdowns. Rush is not the same caliber of quarterback as Williams, though, and with the Bears running at will against Carolina (two running backs had over 100 yards), the Falcons could very well try to do the same thing with Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. With a likely heavy dose of the ground attack and a low likelihood of being very effective through the air, the nine-year pro ranks as QB31 this week at RotoBaller, making him avoidable outside of Superflex leagues and sets him up as a DFS dart throw in tournaments.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. Heading to Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 19, 2026, 12:38 PM ETNew York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is going to be put on Injured Reserve, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The move will give Cooper four weeks to recover from the ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans. The earliest that Cooper will be able to return will be on Oct. 18 on the road against the division-rival New England Patriots. The 22-year-old 30th overall pick from Indiana is not a must-stash in 12- and 14-team leagues while he recovers. Before injuring his ankle last Sunday, Cooper caught his only target for a 30-yard gain. With Cooper sidelined for at least the next four games, top wideout Garrett Wilson will have a larger target share from quarterback Geno Smith, while Adonai Mitchell should also become a much more attractive sleeper as a WR4/flex, beginning in Week 2 against the visiting Green Bay Packers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Cam Little a Lineup Lock in Week 2 Against Broncos
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 19, 2026, 12:37 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little should continue to perform well in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. Little has earned his reputation as a consistent kicker with a big leg, making him always a threat to put up fantasy points. It also helps that the Jaguars offense has turned into a high-powered machine, consistently putting up points no matter the matchup. Against the Broncos, the offense should still be able to move the ball, but not quite as easily as they did against the Browns, which could mean more long field-goal attempts. Last week, Little hit four extra points and two 40-plus-yard field goals, giving him a solid fantasy outing. If Little manages to hit some 50-plus-yard field goals, he could be in for an even better fantasy day. Little should be viewed as an every-week starter at kicker in Week 2 and beyond until he proves otherwise.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Cam Little RotoBaller
Jaguars D/ST Hungry for More Turnovers Against Broncos
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 19, 2026, 12:29 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars defense/special teams unit will look to continue to cause chaos in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. The unit forced two turnovers in Week 1 against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns after finishing second in the NFL last season in turnovers forced. Bo Nix and the Broncos are coming off two turnovers of their own in a Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, so the Jaguars have a good shot of forcing more turnovers in Week 2. The Broncos also had two turnovers against the Jaguars last season in a 34-20 loss. Jacksonville is quietly becoming a top defensive unit in the NFL, making them consistently a reasonable fantasy start each week. In what serves as a solid matchup, the Jaguars D/ST is a fine start against the Broncos in Week 2.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: D/ST RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers a Solid PPR Flex Option in Week 2
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 19, 2026, 12:20 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb) was limited at practice all week but is good to go against the Denver Broncos in Week 2. The Jaguars' passing attack will look to continue its stellar play stemming from last season against a defense with a strong reputation. However, the Kansas City Chiefs gashed the Broncos last week in a 31-10 victory, and the Jaguars scored 34 points on the Broncos in Denver just last season. Those signs point to what could be another great offensive outing, even in a much harder matchup than the Cleveland Browns from Week 1. Meyers doesn't have the upside of a Brian Thomas Jr. or Parker Washington, but he does have a decent floor, especially in PPR leagues. It is also promising that Meyers led Jaguars receivers in Week 1 snaps, although Thomas Jr. did miss some time in the first half with a shoulder injury. The Jaguars have a crowded room of pass catchers, but the offense does spread the ball around, meaning Meyers should be viewed as a flex option with a limited ceiling against the Broncos.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Jakobi Meyers RotoBaller
Xavier Legette Not a Trustworthy Starting WR
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 19, 2026, 12:17 PM ETThe emergence of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker, who went off for eight catches, 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, has tanked the fantasy football value of former first-rounder Xavier Legette to open the 2026 season. In the 59-37 loss to the Bears last weekend, the 25-year-old Legette played just over half of the team's offensive snaps and failed to catch either of his two targets from quarterback Bryce Young. He added two kickoff returns on special teams for 51 yards. Legette has been a disappointment in Carolina after catching 84 of his 148 targets for 860 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two seasons, and he is clearly the WR3 for the team behind Coker and last year's first-rounder, Tetairoa McMillan. The Panthers should look to get Legette more involved in the passing attack this weekend against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, but it is impossible to trust Legette in starting lineups right now, even in deeper formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyle Pitts Sr. a Zero-Floor TE2 in Week 2
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 19, 2026, 12:10 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. was an afterthought in the team's Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh, recording zero catches on just one target. It was quite the contrast to last season in which he averaged almost seven targets and around five receptions per contest. The 6-foot-6 tight end's outlook for Week 2 doesn't get much better as once again the team will start Cooper Rush at quarterback against the Panthers. Carolina limited the Bears' TEs to two catches for 35 yards last week, with one of those receptions going for a touchdown, but with the defense seemingly incapable of stopping the run, the Falcons could also lean heavily on the ground game in this one, even if it means throwing to Bijan Robinson out of the backfield as an extension of the run game. As such, the 25-year-old projects as a mid-range TE2 this week, ranking as the No. 19 TE overall at RotoBaller.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Could Have Path to RB2 Role in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 19, 2026, 12:09 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman was hyped up all summer during training camp by beat writers and the Broncos' coaching staff, but he had a very minimal role in his NFL debut in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Coleman played only three offensive snaps and was out-snapped by even Adam Prentice. The 23-year-old from the University of Washington did not see a single touch on offense, but to be fair, Denver's entire backfield struggled to get anything going in a 31-10 blowout loss. Head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Davis Webb will likely make a more concerted effort to run the ball in Week 2 against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, and with backfield mate RJ Harvey (hamstring) questionable to play on Sunday due to injury, Coleman could have a path to a sizable role as the Broncos' RB2 behind starter J.K. Dobbins. However, even if Harvey is ruled out this weekend, he will probably be no better than a risky RB3/flex in fantasy football lineups in deeper leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brian Thomas Jr. Looking to Overcome Week 1 Shoulder Injury
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 19, 2026, 11:55 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) was limited at practice all week but has no injury status heading into a Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos. The third-year pro will be looking to get more involved in the passing attack after just three catches for 40 yards in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. That production all came early in the game before his shoulder injury where he looked good to start the game. He was able to return late in the first half, but was vastly overshadowed by Parker Washington for most of the game. The Jaguars' passing attack was great against the Broncos last season in a 34-20 win, but BTJ was also overshadowed by Washington in that game, in which he had just two catches for 18 yards. Many fantasy managers are hoping he can return to his rookie-season form, but the more time that passes, the less likely it seems that will happen. For now, BTJ should be viewed as a risky flex option against the Broncos.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Brian Thomas Jr. RotoBaller
Kendre Miller's Value in Week 2 Hurt by Returning RB
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 11:50 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller will be extremely hard to trust in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, even though he scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the Week 1 season-opening loss. Miller is the backup running back to Travis Etienne Jr. but is now also behind Alvin Kamara, who is set to return in Week 2. Miller rushed nine times for 30 yards and a score in Week 1. While Miller is a very reliable real-life backup running back, his fantasy value is not off the charts, and he makes for a bit of a risky play against a good Baltimore Ravens defense, especially with the return of Kamara. But in deep leagues, it might be worth taking a chance on more involvement for Miller in the rushing attack and banking on the touchdown upside of the big back. At 6-foot-0 and 220 pounds, Miller has the size necessary to vulture a touchdown away from Etienne, and now Kamara.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Parker Washington Approaching WR1 Status in Week 2
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 19, 2026, 11:48 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has been on the rise ever since the back half of last season and should continue his rise in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos defense has a reputation as one of the best in the NFL, but the Kansas City Chiefs put up 31 points on them just last week. The Jaguars offense also put up 34 points against them last season in Denver. In that game, Washington was incredible, finishing with six catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. The young receiver is also coming off a great Week 1 performance against the Cleveland Browns, in which he put up five catches, 83 yards, and a touchdown. Washington is clearly a star in the making, so it will be fun to watch what he does in Week 2 in what could be another busy outing. Fantasy managers should be ecstatic to have Washington in their Week 2 fantasy lineup, despite what could be viewed as a tough matchup.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Parker Washington RotoBaller
Drake London Shaping Up as WR3 With Veteran QB Starting Again
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 19, 2026, 11:47 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was limited to just two catches on five targets for 29 yards in Week 1's loss to the Steelers, adding one rush for six yards. It was a disappointing performance but not all that surprising with Cooper Rush under center for Atlanta. Unfortunately, that will be the case again in Week 2, with Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) not expected to play and Rush being named the starter for this week's matchup with Carolina. The 32-year-old QB may look for the short check-down passes again as running back Bijan Robinson led the team in targets last week with 10. The matchup is good for London, as the Panthers yielded 269 yards through the air last week and two scores, but his quarterback limits his upside. The 6-foot-4 wideout drops from the ranks of WR1 status, shaping up as more of a high-end WR3 this week as he sits at WR No. 25 in RotoBaller's rankings.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Looking to Get More Involved in Week 2
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 19, 2026, 11:46 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. should be viewed as a bench stash heading into Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. The 26-year-old back only had six touches in a blowout victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, and was less efficient on the ground than both Bhayshul Tuten and Ameer Abdullah. He could be relied on a bit more in a much tougher game, but it is hard to trust him in fantasy lineups. He is still listed as a co-starter with Tuten on the depth chart, but the allocated touches in Week 1 didn't line up with that sentiment (16 touches to six). However, the snap share was more even, with Tuten playing 28 snaps and Rodriguez Jr. playing 23. Despite decent playing time, only desperate fantasy managers should consider starting Rodriguez Jr. against the Broncos.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Chris Rodriguez Jr. RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten Looking to Build on Busy Week 1 Against Broncos
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 19, 2026, 11:45 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten will face what was previously considered a tough Broncos defense, until the Kansas City Chiefs offense absolutely dominated them in Week 1. The rushing attack was the main reason for their success, so maybe the Jaguars will try to follow the same blueprint. However, Tuten is talented, but not on the same level as Kenneth Walker, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. still has a role in the offense. The second-year back didn't play in last year's matchup between these two teams, but the passing attack was the main reason for the Jaguars winning 34-20. Tuten only had one reception last week against the Browns, but it's hard to put too much stock in that given that quarterback Trevor Lawrence only had 23 passing attempts. If Tuten can be involved in both the rushing and passing attack in Week 2, he should produce a solid RB2 fantasy performance.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Bhayshul Tuten RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Faces True First Test in Week 2
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 19, 2026, 11:43 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be viewed as a low-end QB1 heading into Denver to take on a tough Broncos defense. The former top pick is coming off an incredibly efficient performance, producing four touchdowns on just 18 completions. The Chiefs did make the Broncos defense look vulnerable in a 31-10 Week 1 victory, but that was more on the back of a great rushing attack than a great passing attack. Lawrence is playing the best ball of his career, dating back to last year, so despite a tough matchup, he should be viewed as startable. Lawrence even played against this same Denver team last season, leading the Jaguars to a 34-20 win. In that game, he finished with four total touchdowns and just under 300 total yards. While he should be slightly downgraded, fantasy managers should trust Lawrence's talent and start him in Week 2.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Trevor Lawrence RotoBaller
Eli Raridon Not Ready To Be Counted On in Week 2
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 11:42 AM ETNew England Patriots backup tight end Eli Raridon caught his only target for two receiving yards in Week 1's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The rookie out of Notre Dame is behind Hunter Henry on the depth chart but is on the field in two tight end sets. Nonetheless, it is hard to count upon Raridon at a loaded tight end position league-wide until he proves himself more. Henry eats up most of the tight end targets for the Patriots so Raridon will need to show more involvement in the passing game before he can be relied upon. The Patriots play the Steelers in Week 2 who have a good defense and limited Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts to no catches in Week 1's win. This is not a good matchup for Raridon and it is really not wise to start him until he is coming off a big game.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com