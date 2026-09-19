Kendre Miller Is a Flex Play In Deep Leagues In Week 2
Sep 19, 2026, 11:50 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller could be flex worthy in deep leagues in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens coming off a game in Week 1 when he scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. Miller is the backup running back to Travis Etienne Jr. but rushed nine times for 30 yards and a score in Week 1. While Miller is a very reliable real-life backup running back, his fantasy value is not off the charts and he makes for a bit of a risky play against a good Baltimore Ravens defense. But in deep leagues, it might be worth taking a chance on more involvement for Miller in the rushing attack and banking on the touchdown upside of the big back. At 6-foot-0 and 220 pounds, Miller has the size necessary to vulture a touchdown away from Etienne as he did last week at the Lions.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Parker Washington Approaching WR1 Status in Week 2
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 19, 2026, 11:48 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has been on the rise ever since the back half of last season and should continue his rise in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos defense has a reputation as one of the best in the NFL, but the Kansas City Chiefs put up 31 points on them just last week. The Jaguars offense also put up 34 points against them last season in Denver. In that game, Washington was incredible, finishing with six catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on ten targets. The young receiver is also coming off a great Week 1 performance against the Cleveland Browns, in which he put up five catches, 83 yards, and a touchdown. Washington is clearly a star in the making, so it will be fun to watch what he does in Week 2 in what could be another busy outing. Fantasy managers should be ecstatic to have Washington in their Week 2 fantasy lineup, despite what could be viewed as a tough matchup.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Parker Washington RotoBaller
Drake London Shaping Up as WR3 With Veteran QB Starting Again
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 19, 2026, 11:47 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was limited to just two catches on five targets for 29 yards in Week 1's loss to the Steelers, adding one rush for six yards. It was a disappointing performance but not all that surprising with Cooper Rush under center for Atlanta. Unfortunately, that will be the case again in Week 2, with Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) not expected to play and Rush being named the starter for this week's matchup with Carolina. The 32-year-old QB may look for the short check-down passes again as running back Bijan Robinson led the team in targets last week with 10. The matchup is good for London, as the Panthers yielded 269 yards through the air last week and two scores, but his quarterback limits his upside. The 6-foot-4 wideout drops from the ranks of WR1 status, shaping up as more of a high-end WR3 this week as he sits at WR No. 25 in RotoBaller's rankings.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Looking to Get More Involved in Week 2
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 19, 2026, 11:46 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. should be viewed as a bench stash heading into Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. The 26-year-old back only had six touches in a blowout victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, and was less efficient on the ground than both Bhayshul Tuten and Ameer Abdullah. He could be relied on a bit more in a much tougher game, but it is hard to trust him in fantasy lineups. He is still listed as a co-starter with Tuten on the depth chart, but the allocated touches in Week 1 didn't line up with that sentiment (16 touches to six). However, the snap share was more even, with Tuten playing 28 snaps and Rodriguez Jr. playing 23. Despite decent playing time, only desperate fantasy managers should consider starting Rodriguez Jr. against the Broncos.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Chris Rodriguez Jr. RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten Looking to Build on Busy Week 1 Against Broncos
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 19, 2026, 11:45 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten will face what was previously considered a tough Broncos defense, until the Kansas City Chiefs offense absolutely dominated them in Week 1. The rushing attack was the main reason for their success, so maybe the Jaguars will try to follow the same blueprint. However, Tuten is talented, but not on the same level as Kenneth Walker, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. still has a role in the offense. The second-year back didn't play in last year's matchup between these two teams, but the passing attack was the main reason for the Jaguars winning 34-20. Tuten only had one reception last week against the Browns, but it's hard to put too much stock in that given that quarterback Trevor Lawrence only had 23 passing attempts. If Tuten can be involved in both the rushing and passing attack in Week 2, he should produce a solid RB2 fantasy performance.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Bhayshul Tuten RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Faces True First Test in Week 2
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 19, 2026, 11:43 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be viewed as a low-end QB1 heading into Denver to take on a tough Broncos defense. The former top pick is coming off an incredibly efficient performance, producing four touchdowns on just 18 completions. The Chiefs did make the Broncos defense look vulnerable in a 31-10 Week 1 victory, but that was more on the back of a great rushing attack than a great passing attack. Lawrence is playing the best ball of his career, dating back to last year, so despite a tough matchup, he should be viewed as startable. Lawrence even played against this same Denver team last season, leading the Jaguars to a 34-20 win. In that game, he finished with four total touchdowns and just under 300 total yards. While he should be slightly downgraded, fantasy managers should trust Lawrence's talent and start him in Week 2.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Trevor Lawrence RotoBaller
Eli Raridon Not Ready To Be Counted On in Week 2
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 11:42 AM ETNew England Patriots backup tight end Eli Raridon caught his only target for two receiving yards in Week 1's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The rookie out of Notre Dame is behind Hunter Henry on the depth chart but is on the field in two tight end sets. Nonetheless, it is hard to count upon Raridon at a loaded tight end position league-wide until he proves himself more. Henry eats up most of the tight end targets for the Patriots so Raridon will need to show more involvement in the passing game before he can be relied upon. The Patriots play the Steelers in Week 2 who have a good defense and limited Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts to no catches in Week 1's win. This is not a good matchup for Raridon and it is really not wise to start him until he is coming off a big game.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Ben Sinnott A Deep Sleeper in Week 2 at Dallas
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Sep 19, 2026, 11:40 AM ETWashington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott is expected to see a larger role in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys with Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) ruled out. Sinnott played only 26.9% of the snaps and didn't see a target on 10 routes in Week 1's loss to the Eagles. Sinnott still played behind blocking tight end John Bates, but Sinnott profiles better to take on Okonkwo's receiving role. The 2024 second-round pick hasn't had much opportunity to produce in games so far, with only two career games above a 60% snap rate and 16 career receptions. Sinnott projects as a dart throw in a projected high-scoring Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys, ranking as RotoBaller's TE37 in PPR leagues.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Antonio Williams An Intriguing Upside Play in Week 2 at Dallas
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Sep 19, 2026, 11:39 AM ETWashington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams had an outstanding NFL debut, catching all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown. The rookie third-rounder looked great despite seeing limited action and was among the top waiver adds this week. Williams ran only 11 routes in Week 1, but posted an absurd 5.82 yards per route run, which ranked only behind Zay Flowers (minimum 10 routes). Williams has almost certainly earned himself an expanded role in Washington's offense, especially with tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) ruled out for Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. Williams is ranked as RotoBaller's WR65 in PPR leagues for Week 2.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs A Strong Option Against Cowboys in Week 2
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Sep 19, 2026, 11:38 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a solid team debut in Week 1 against the Eagles, catching four of nine targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. Diggs' dynamic separation ability was on display in this game, and while his connection with Jayden Daniels is still a work in progress, it's clear that Diggs will be a major piece of the passing attack. The 4x Pro Bowler did have two drops and other mistakes, but the profile looks appealing for fantasy. Now Diggs draws an enticing matchup in Week 2 against a Dallas Cowboys defense that got shredded by the Giants in Week 1. In addition, with tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) out, Diggs could draw even more targets underneath. Diggs projects as a solid WR2 in PPR leagues for Week 2 and ranks as RotoBaller's WR29.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Terry McLaurin Ready to Bounce Back in Week 2 at Dallas
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Sep 19, 2026, 11:36 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was a non-factor in Week 1's loss to the Eagles, catching two of four targets for 14 yards. In a new offense and a tough matchup, a slow start could have been expected. Additionally, McLaurin has been quiet in the season opener in each of the last two seasons, posting two catches on four targets in both games. The addition of Stefon Diggs certainly seems to have taken some volume from McLaurin, but better days are ahead for the 31-year-old wideout, potentially as soon as Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas defense couldn't stop the Giants offense in Week 1, allowing 23 completions on 29 pass attempts and three touchdowns through the air. Also, with tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) out, McLaurin could be relied upon more. In a matchup with one of the highest totals of the week, McLaurin projects as an upside WR2 for Week 2, ranking as RotoBaller's WR19 in PPR leagues.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Profiles as RB3 Option in Week 2 at Cowboys
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Sep 19, 2026, 11:36 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White was quiet in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles, handling seven carries for 22 yards and adding two receptions (two targets) for five yards. White wasn't able to create much with his opportunities against a tough defense and was firmly behind second-year back Jacory Croskey-Merritt as the team's primary runner. The former Buccaneer played 40.3% of the offense's snaps compared to 49.3% for Croskey-Merritt, and it's worth noting that Croskey-Merritt didn't return after his fumble on Washington's final drive. Washington will likely continue to operate with a split backfield in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, who got lit up by the Giants in their season opener. Dallas allowed 4.5 yards per carry and four catches to running backs, potentially setting White up for a productive day. White projects as a low-end flex for Week 2, ranking as RotoBaller's RB42 in PPR leagues.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Projects Favorably Against Cowboys
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Sep 19, 2026, 11:34 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt was productive as the team's lead back in the season opener against the Eagles, rushing for 63 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The second-year back handled 16 of 27 carries by Washington running backs and notably didn't see the field again after fumbling on the team's final drive. Rookie Kaytron Allen replaced Croskey-Merritt on the final drive, and after fumbling four times as a rookie, he could start to cede work to the rookie if it continues. However, Croskey-Merritt is still the team's most dynamic and explosive rusher and could be primed for a good day on the ground in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas just allowed Cam Skattebo and the Giants to run for 165 yards on 4.5 yards per carry in Week 1, making Croskey-Merritt a solid flex option in Week 2.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Raheim Sanders A Risky Play in Week 2
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 11:32 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders will serve as the backup to Quinshon Judkins in Week 2 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but should not enter the discussion for fantasy lineups yet. The Browns have a tough matchup with the Bucs and Judkins is the only running back worth a starting look for fantasy purposes. Sanders has entered the conversation with the injury to Dylan Sampson but has not yet shown enough to be relied upon. He had one carry for one yard in Week 1's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sanders is in his second year after playing in college at South Carolina. He's a big back at 6-foot-0 and 230 pounds so look for him as a bit of a change of pace from Judkins. However he still has a lot of work to do to establish himself as a valuable backup running back for the Browns and someone who can be counted on for fantasy teams.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jayden Daniels A Strong Option in Week 2 at Dallas
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Sep 19, 2026, 11:31 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had an uneven start to the season in Philadelphia in Week 1, completing 18 of 34 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns while adding five rushes for 31 yards on the ground. Daniels and the Washington offense struggled to get much going through three quarters, but the third-year signal caller found his rhythm in the fourth quarter, completing nine of 11 passes for 99 yards and throwing both of his touchdowns. The offense should operate more smoothly now that Daniels has shaken off some of the rust and won't be facing a Vic Fangio-led defense. However, Daniels faces a Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 2 coordinated by Fangio disciple Christian Parker, which got torched by the Giants in Week 1 and is now dealing with a few injuries. Jaxson Dart was nearly flawless in the game and finished the week as the QB4. In a matchup with one of the highest projected point totals of the week, Daniels should be trusted as a high-upside QB1 for Week 2 and ranks as RotoBaller's QB5.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Expect More From Tyquan Thornton In Week 2 Vs. Colts
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 11:19 AM ETWith the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, look for wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to establish a role for himself in the offense after failing to do so in Week 1's win over the Denver Broncos. Thornton saw just one target and did not catch a pass in Week 1's route. Still behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy on the depth chart, expect Thornton to establish himself more as the No. 3 wide receiver target for the Chiefs. The Colts were blitzed by the Ravens in the opener and allowed 354 passing yards to Baltimore. The Chiefs have an explosive offense with many mouths to feed, including running backs Kenneth Walker and Emmett Johnson, along with tight end Travis Kelce. Despite the slow start, look for Thornton to get more involved in Week 2 in what could be another route for the Chiefs.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Chris Brooks Could Make For Sneaky Flex Play in Week 2
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 19, 2026, 11:10 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks could be a sneaky play in Week 2 against the New York Jets. In Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, Brooks carried the ball seven times for 29 yards, which was good for a 4.1 yards per carry mark. He wasn't involved in the passing game. With MarShawn Lloyd leading the backfield mix with 13 carries, look for Brooks to eat into the carry load even more in Week 2 at the Jets. The Jets shut down Tony Pollard of the Titans in Week 1 and limited the Titans to 68 total rushing yards in the contest. Green Bay should be able to run the ball more successfully against New York and Brooks figures to get more involved in the game plan after he showed more than Lloyd on a yards per carry basis in the opening week. If he can get involved in the passing game as well, Brooks makes for a sneaky RB2/Flex play.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Brian Robinson a Risky Flex Option Despite Favorable Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 19, 2026, 11:05 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson chipped in nine carries for 31 yards in Week 1's loss to the Steelers and was not targeted in the passing game. That type of single-digit carry production is likely the production that managers will get out of the former third-rounder when games are competitive, and this week's matchup against the Panthers looks like it could be another tightly contested one. It is an enticing matchup, though, one that saw two Bears running backs go over 100 yards rushing last week and score four touchdowns, but the Atlanta offense under Cooper Rush is not the Chicago offense under Caleb Williams. The mouthwatering matchup perhaps gives the 27-year-old a slight boost in his ranking this week, but he still projects as just a flex/RB5 at RotoBaller or a risky lottery ticket GPP play in DFS. Even so, he remains one of the top handcuffs in the event anything were to happen to Bijan Robinson.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Andrei Iosivas Remains WR3 For Bengals in Week 2 at Texans
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 19, 2026, 11:05 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas remains the WR3 for quarterback Joe Burrow, but he has a lot of competition for targets heading into a Week 2 road matchup against the Houston Texans. In a Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Iosivas saw three targets and recorded two receptions for just 12 yards. He was behind in targets to tight end Mike Gesicki (seven), running back Chase Brown (six), and fellow wideouts Tee Higgins (six) and Ja'Marr Chase (four), but he had identical production to Chase. Iosivas played 39 offensive snaps, which was the third-most among Cincinnati wide receivers, behind Chase (60) and Higgins (46). Iosivas played 59.3% of his snaps in the slot, and 40.7% on snaps out wide in Week 1. He is projected to score 4.0 points against the Texans and checks in as RotoBaller's No. 91 wide receiver for Week 2, indicating he is safe to leave on the waiver wire and out of lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Kupp Looking to Stay Involved in Seattle's Offense in Week 2
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 19, 2026, 10:46 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (back) logged a limited practice session on Wednesday with a back issue, but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and enters a Week 2 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals without an injury designation. He will look to stay involved in the offense against the Cardinals after seeing three targets and recording two receptions for 35 yards in a Week 1 victory over the Patriots. Kupp's 35 yards ranked second on the team behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba (122), while he was tied for second on the team in both targets and receptions. Kupp played 39 snaps, which was the second-most for Seattle's wide receivers behind Smith-Njigba (45). With starting quarterback Sam Darnold out, Kupp will need to build a connection with Drew Lock, who will start while Darnold is inactive. Kupp is projected to score 5.8 points (half-PPR) this week, but is off the radar and currently ranks as RotoBaller's No. 75 wideout for Week 2. It is not necessary to have Kupp in your lineup, but his situation is worth paying attention to moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson a Top Option Against Porous Carolina Run Defense
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 19, 2026, 10:45 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson carried the load for the Falcons in Week 1, racking up 173 yards of total offense, which included 83 yards on the ground and 90 yards through the air, adding a receiving touchdown for the team's only score. The former first-rounder should be heavily involved again in Week 2 as the team takes on Carolina on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers were a bottom-third unit last season at defending the run, yielding 122.9 yards per contest, and 2026 could be worse. The Panthers were trampled by the Bears' running backs last week, allowing 224 yards on the ground along with four rushing touchdowns (an additional 65 rush yards and two scores were added by Caleb Williams). This matchup projects as a tight one with just a 2.5-point spread, but Robinson should be the focal point of the offense regardless of game script and sets up as a top-three option at running back again this week.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller