Sebastian Walcott to Return to Double-A on Friday
Sebastian Walcott (elbow) is expected to serve as the designated hitter and bat leadoff for Double-A Frisco on Friday night against Double-A Tulsa as he returns from the 60-day injured list, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. The 20-year-old top prospect started a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League during the All-Star break earlier this week and is now returning to Frisco following an internal-brace surgery on his right elbow. He has been playing catch as well, but it's unclear at this point when exactly he'll be ready to play defense for the Rough Riders. In 124 games across 552 plate appearances last year at Frisco, Walcott hit .255/.355/.386 with a .741 OPS, 13 home runs, 59 RBI, 32 stolen bases, and 71 runs scored at Double-A. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder is considered the fifth-best shortstop prospect in all of baseball in 2026, and his 40-homer upside at the next level at a premium position makes him a must-stash right now in dynasty/keeper leagues. Walcott's lengthy recovery from elbow surgery means he probably won't debut in the big leagues for the Rangers until next year, though.
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant