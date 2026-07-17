Blaze Alexander has No Timetable for Return
Blaze Alexander (hand) currently has no timetable to return from the 10-day Injured List. Alexander landed on the shelf on Thursday after suffering a fractured left hand during last Sunday's game. The plan is for Alexander to have weekly checkups on his hand until it is completely healed. After that, Alexander can begin the road to getting back to the Orioles lineup. While Alexander is out, Coby Mayo figures to see a majority of the time at the hot corner. He could be worth adding for fantasy managers who are patiently waiting for the return of Alexander.
Source: Jacob Calvin Meyer
Source: Jacob Calvin Meyer