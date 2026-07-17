Wilyer Abreu Goes Deep Twice in Second Game of Doubleheader
Wilyer Abreu closed out the team's doubleheader sweep of the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Friday with a big performance in Game 2, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and three RBI in the 5-3 victory to boost his season average to .263 and his OPS to .777. Abreu went 1-for-4 with a walk in the 10-0 shutout win in Game 1 of the twin bill. It was the 27-year-old left-handed-hitting Venezuelan outfielder's first multi-homer game of the 2026 season, and his first since July of last year versus the Chicago Cubs. It was nice to see from him to start the second half of the year after he went 8-for-39 (.205) with a homer, four doubles, four RBI, seven runs scored, six walks, and 13 strikeouts in his first 10 games in the month of July. Abreu now sits on 13 homers, 46 RBI, and six stolen bases with a .777 OPS in 409 plate appearances on the 2026 campaign. He'll look to stay hot at the plate to begin the second half in Game 3 of the series on Saturday in Beantown.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com