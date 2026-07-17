JoJo Romero is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
JoJo Romero (appendicitis) was placed on the 15-day Injured List, retroactive to July 14. This is a tough blow to the Cardinals' bullpen to begin the second half of the season. Romero has been one of the best relievers on this roster. The southpaw has allowed one earned run over his last 10 innings of work. It's unclear how much time he'll need on the IL, but Romero will at least be sidelined until the end of July. In a corresponding move, reliever Scott Blewett has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. Romero is worth holding in fantasy formats where holds matter. He figures to get back on the mound at the end of July or early August.
Source: John Denton
Source: John Denton