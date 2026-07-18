Edward Florentino Nearing Promotion Amid Torrid Stretch at High-A
Edward Florentino has continued to swing a scorching hot bat at the High-A level and is making a strong case to receive a taste of Double-A late in the 2026 season. Over his last 14 contests at High-A Greensboro, the 19-year-old outfielder has posted a sharp .283/.338/.683 line with a 1.022 OPS. During this stretch, Florentino has launched six long balls and added four doubles with an 18:5 K:BB. His recent surge is worth noting, as Florentino carried a much lower .212/.366/.412 line with a modest .778 OPS over his first 48 games of the season (shared between both Low-A and High-A). While the No. 30-ranked prospect in the sport remains far from his MLB debut, he is continuing to rise up dynasty rankings and is establishing himself as one of the sport's top outfield prospects.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com