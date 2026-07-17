Spencer Steer Clubs Two Homers, an Ascending Source of Power
Spencer Steer got his second half started on the right foot in the team's 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Friday night. Steer took advantage of the thin air in Denver to go 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, three RBI, and a strikeout. The 28-year-old right-handed slugger is now batting .250/.330/.441 on the year with 16 home runs and 40 RBI in 362 plate appearances in his fifth year in Cincy. Steer is in just the 41st percentile in hard-hit rate in 2026, but he also sits in the 81st percentile in barrel rate, the 76th percentile in expected slugging, and the 74th percentile in xwOBA. He's also in the 77th percentile in xISO and is well on his way to setting a new career high in home runs this season with 16 through his first 92 games -- his career high was set in 2023 with 23 long balls. Steer isn't going to wow with his batting average or on-base skills, but the power is real in a hitter-friendly home environment. Fantasy managers seeking power need to add him off the waiver wire now. Steer is only rostered in 35% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com