Drake Baldwin Gets his Second Half Started With Five-RBI Night
Drake Baldwin led the charge in Friday night's 15-1 blowout win over the visiting Texas Rangers at Truist Park to get the second half of the season started, going 3-for-4 at the plate out of the leadoff spot with a home run, five RBI, two runs scored, and a walk to raise his season batting average to .261 and his OPS to .804. Baldwin's home run was a three-run shot off right-hander Cal Quantrill in the fourth inning, and it was his 16th long ball of the year after he slugged 19 in an impressive rookie campaign in 2025. It was nice to see the second-year backstop go deep to begin the second half, as it was just his second round-tripper since June 17. Baldwin missed some time in the first half with an injury, but he has still produced an OPS over .800 with 51 RBI and a stolen base in 324 plate appearances. In 12 games in July before this week's All-Star break, Baldwin hit. 256 (11-for-43) with a homer, seven RBI, and seven runs scored. A second-half breakout could be coming for the former third-rounder from Mississippi State University.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com