Orioles Turn to Tyler Wells for Friday's Save, Emerging as Priority Closer to Roster
Tyler Wells picked up his third save of the season on Friday, allowing one hit and one walk while collecting a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning of his team's 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. The 31-year-old appears to be grabbing hold of the full-time closer role in Baltimore, as he's earned three saves while allowing just one earned run across eight innings (seven games) in July. Wells' overall numbers for the year are strong as well, as he's pitched to a 2.96 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 47 strikeouts across 45 2/3 innings. He's struck out 25.8% of the batters he's faced while logging a stellar 6.0% walk rate. Fantasy managers in need of saves should consider Wells a priority waiver wire target.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com