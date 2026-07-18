Harry Ford Launches Home Run in Season Debut
Harry Ford had a memorable 2026 season debut in his team's 23-4 win over the Athletics on Friday night. The 23-year-old batted sixth and went two-for-five with a home run, a walk, three RBI, and three runs scored. A former top prospect in the Seattle Mariners system, Ford made his MLB debut with Seattle in 2025 but logged just eight plate appearances. He's struggled a bit this season with Triple-A Rochester, hitting .223/.370/.335 with four home runs, 22 RBI, and 35 runs scored across 257 plate appearances. Still, he was promoted by Washington for the second half of the season and could be in line to steal playing time from Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz. Ford's ability to get on base at a high rate may be what keeps his bat in the Washington lineup regularly, as he logged a 16.2% walk rate at Triple-A in 2025 and a 17.5% walk rate in the minors this season before being called up. Fantasy managers in need of catching help should consider targeting Ford on the waiver wire.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com