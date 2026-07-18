Joshua Baez's MLB Debut Remains Within Reach After 473-Foot Grand Slam
Joshua Baez turned in another show-stopping performance at Triple-A Memphis as his MLB debut approaches. On Friday evening, the young outfielder went 1-for-4 with a 473-foot grand slam against Iowa. While Baez has been very impressive at Triple-A this season, he has hit a somewhat cold slump at the plate. Over his last 15 contests (including Friday's game), Baez has posted a low .121/.200/.310 line with just three long balls and a stolen base. However, prior to this skid, the 23-year-old held a much-higher .275/.345/.634 line with 14 doubles, 26 home runs and 13 stolen bases. Even though there is not a clear spot for him in the St. Louis outfield, his high-end five-category potential makes him a priority stash across all formats ahead of Week 17.
Source: MLB Pipeline
Source: MLB Pipeline