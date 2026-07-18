Theo Gillen Launches First Double-A Long Ball After Two-Week Slump
Theo Gillen snapped his lengthy power skid at Double-A. On Friday evening, the team's No. 1-ranked prospect (according to MLB.com) went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. This snapped a lengthy 14-game power drought for Gillen since moving up to the Double-A level. The outfielder spent the first half of the season at the High-A level, where he posted a .342/.449/.589 line with 23 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 sotlen baes. However, it took him some time to find his footing at Double-A, as he posted a low .190/.277/.241 line thorughh is first 14 games at the level. Dynasty managers should continue to keep a close eye on his progression at Montgomery as the No. 9-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline could put himself in a great position to begin the 2027 season at Triple-A Durham.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com