Oneil Cruz Moved to 60-Day Injured List

Jul 18, 2026, 11:58 AM ET

The Pittsburgh Pirates moved outfielder Oniel Cruz (hand) to the 60-day injured list on Saturday, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com. There hasn't been a setback in Cruz's rehab from a fractured hand he suffered in June, and he will be eligible to return to the major-league roster on Aug. 8. As long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks with his hand as he begins to ramp up his baseball activities in the coming weeks, Cruz stands a good chance of returning right on Aug. 8. The 27-year-old Dominican must remain stashed in all fantasy formats as a five-category producer when healthy. Before getting hurt, Cruz was slashing .264/.350/.472 with an .822 OPS, 14 home runs, 44 RBI, 45 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases in his 250 at-bats. Cruz led the league in stolen bases with 38 in 2025, and he's had at least 21 steals in each of the last three seasons while also contributing at least 20 homers in the last two campaigns. When Cruz is activated from the 60-day IL in early April, he'll return to being Pittsburgh's everyday center fielder.