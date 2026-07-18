Peter Lambert Gaining Waiver-Wire Steam After 10-Strikeout Outing
Peter Lambert continues to draw more eyeballs in fantasy baseball with another strong performance in his first outing following the All-Star break in Friday night's 3-2 loss to the visiting Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park. Lambert gave up just one earned run on three hits while walking three and striking out a career-high 10 in six innings of work for a no-decision. The 29-year-old is now 8-5 on the season with a 3.03 ERA (4.08 FIP) and 1.11 WHIP with 91 strikeouts and 36 walks in 92 innings over his 16 starts in his first year with the Astros. The former second-rounder by the Colorado Rockies in 2015 now has three quality starts in a row in July against the Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, and Texas Rangers, allowing just two earned runs over that span with five walks, 23 strikeouts, and two wins. Lambert has a career-high 24% strikeout rate in 2026 in his fifth year in the big leagues and is deserving of some attention as at least a spot starter in deeper mixed fantasy leagues. He's currently rostered in only 54% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com