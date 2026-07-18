Pirates Call Up Pitching Prospect Khristian Curtis for Doubleheader
Khristian Curtis from Triple-A Indianapolis for Game 1 of their doubleheader on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, according to MLB.com's Alex Stumpf. Curtis is the team's No. 21 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, but he might only be with the Bucs for one day as extra pitching depth for their two games versus Cleveland. The 24-year-old former 12th-rounder in 2023 out of Arizona State University will be making his MLB debut if he gets into a game on Saturday. He started the year at Double-A Altoona before being promoted to Indy despite going 0-7 with a 4.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 67:25 K:BB in 53 1/3 innings over his 12 starts. In six appearances (four starts) at Triple-A, Curtis has gone 2-1 with a 5.57 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, and 30:15 K:BB in 21 frames. If Curtis debuts on Saturday, it will be in a relief role, and he could be sent back to Indy on Sunday, so fantasy managers in AL-only leagues can avoid him for now.
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf