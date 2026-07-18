Julio Rodriguez Could Return on Saturday
Julio Rodriguez (concussion) didn't return from the seven-day concussion injured list on Friday for the first game of the second half of the season against the San Francisco Giants, but he said he's "trending" in the right direction after going through a full pre-game workout on Friday that included agility drills, throwing, and swings off the Trajekt machine, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Rodriguez could come off the IL as early as Saturday in Seattle. "Super encouraged," general manager Justin Hollander said. "Obviously, you don't want to mess around with head injuries, and they all sort of come in different forms and feel differently for different guys over a period of time. I do think it's been a noticeable trend up for Julio over the course of the week." He's been out since July 2 after taking a throw to the back of his helmet while running the bases. The 25-year-old five-tool outfielder will be a must-start when he returns to the M's lineup, hopefully this weekend. Before getting hurt, J-Rod was batting .259/.323/.424 with a .747 OPS, 14 long balls, 40 RBI, 46 runs, and 12 stolen bases across his 344 at-bats.
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer