Miguel Vargas Back in Lineup After Injury Scare
Miguel Vargas (hand) was forced from the team's game on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays late after taking a pitch off his hand in the eighth inning, according to Zach Worden of MLB.com. Vargas' removal from the game appeared to be a precaution, and that has been confirmed now that he's officially starting at third base and batting third on Saturday against the hosting Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Shane Bieber, per MLB.com. He homered in Tuesday's All-Star Game and has been a key piece of the White Sox's stunning revival in 2026. After Friday's game against Toronto, he's now hitting .245/.356/.490 with 21 home runs in 95 games played. Fantasy managers will want to get Vargas back in their starting lineups on Saturday, even though he's only hitting .227 (10-for-44) with two homers, five doubles, seven RBI, nine runs, six walks, and nine strikeouts in 12 games so far in July. Vargas has never faced Bieber in his big-league career.
Source: MLB.com - Zach Worden
Source: MLB.com - Zach Worden