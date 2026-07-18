Luis Garcia Jr. Drawing Interest as Trade Deadline Nears
Luis Garcia Jr. in a trade, according to Will Sammon and Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. Garcia could present an intriguing opportunity for contending teams, with the possibility that the trade market this summer will lack power-hitting options. However, any talks between the Nats and other teams regarding Garcia are in the preliminary stages, and Washington hasn't seriously engaged on the topic. The Nationals are open to listening to offers on Garcia, but they value him because of his talent and an additional year of club control at a reasonable dollar figure. The 26-year-old is making $6.875 million in 2026 through arbitration and can become a free agent after the 2027 season. The lefty hitter has already reached career highs in homers (20) and is batting .284/.317/.554 with an .871 OPS, 68 RBI, 45 runs, and four steals in 90 games going into Saturday. Garcia still mostly sits against lefties, but his underlying metrics in the last three seasons show that he has an above-average bat. If the Nats pull the trigger on trading Garcia this year, they will most likely be looking to get back young, controllable pitching.
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon and Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon and Spencer Nusbaum