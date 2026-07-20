Packers, Devonte Wyatt Agree to Three-Year Extension

Jul 20, 2026, 3:27 PM ET
The Green Bay Packers and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension on Monday that includes a $20 million signing bonus, sources told Jordan Schultz. The former University of Georgia star and first-round pick has improved year over year and has been rewarded for his progress as an interior defensive lineman. The 28-year-old former 28th overall pick in 2022 has racked up 101 tackles (58 solo), 16 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 30 QB hits, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 57 games (15 starts) over his four NFL seasons to this point in Green Bay. Wyatt had 27 tackles (15 solo), four sacks, six tackles for loss, and seven QB hits in 10 regular-season starts for the Packers last year before he suffered a fractured ankle that required surgery. The good news is that Wyatt is expected to be ready to roll for the start of training camp on July 28.--Keith HernandezSource: Jordan Schultz