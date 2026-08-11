Clayton Beeter Still Carries Deep-League Waiver-Wire Appeal
Clayton Beeter has recorded a 3.75 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 37 strikeouts, 12 saves, and five wins. The 27-year-old has issues with both command (15.1% walk rate) and home runs (1.50 HR/9), which is a dangerous combination for a high-leverage reliever. Beeter's strikeout rate has also nosedived this season to 24.3%, down from 31.7% in 2025. Still, Washington has consistently relied on Beeter to work the ninth inning, especially of late. Across his last seven outings, Beeter has recorded four saves. Fantasy managers should be wary of Beeter's blow-up potential and should not expect him to provide high-end closer production. However, he remains a worthy deep-league waiver wire target for managers in need of saves.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller