Lazaro Montes Having Red-Hot Month Of August at Triple-A
Lazaro Montes is tearing it up at Triple-A Tacoma this month with four homers and nine RBI in seven games in August with a .367 average. Montes has hit with power all season between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma with 32 homers and 83 RBI combined between both levels of the minors. At age 21, he is proving his 65-grade power is justified and might be worth a look in the outfield for Seattle before the season is over. The left-handed hitter hit 25 homers at Arkansas before adding seven at Tacoma in 26 games. He has proven he can hit at every level and is worth a look on waiver wires as a stash candidate. The Mariners could use his power bat at the big-league level, and it isn't out of the question that they give him his MLB debut.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball