Charlie Condon Continues to Slug his Way to MLB Promotion
Charlie Condon continues to be one of the top power hitters at the Triple-A level and is making a strong case to join the MLB roster down the stretch. Over his last six games at Triple-A, the former Georgia standout has gone deep twice and held a .857 OPS. On the season, the former third overall pick has carried a .282/.397/.542 line with a dominant .939 OPS. He has gone deep 22 times while adding 18 doubles, six triples, and six stolen bases. During the 2025 campaign, Condon split his time between High-A and Double-A, where he posted a lower .820 OPS with just 14 home runs (over 99 games). Seeing him show much higher power upside against tougher pitching is an excellent sign of his long-term outlook. His power upside and path to MLB at-bats make him a top stash target among hitters.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com