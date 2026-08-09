Maikel Garcia Could Resume Rehab Assignment on Wednesday
Maikel Garcia (hand) could resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha as early as Wednesday, according to Pete Grathoff. Garcia was scheduled to do fielding drills ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. If everything continues to go well, Garcia could be back in action as early as Wednesday. He was previously pulled off his rehab assignment due to renewed soreness in his left hand. Nick Loftin has been serving as the primary third baseman while Garcia has been sidelined. He'll return to a reserve role once Garcia is back, which is hopefully in the coming weeks.
Source: Pete Grathoff
Source: Pete Grathoff