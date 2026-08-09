George Springer Out Again With Shoulder Injury
George Springer (shoulder) is out of the starting lineup for the second straight game on Sunday against the hosting Philadelphia Phillies due to a left-shoulder injury, according to MLB.com. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will serve as the DH on Sunday and hit second, with Kazuma Okamoto playing first and hitting cleanup for the Jays against Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo. The Blue Jays scratched Springer from their lineup on Saturday in Philly, but he came in as a pinch-runner in the extra-inning win, suggesting that his injury is merely a day-to-day situation, so he could return to the starting lineup as early as Monday's series opener at home against the division-rival Boston Red Sox. The 36-year-old four-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger winner surprised many folks when he hit 32 homers, drove in 84, and stole 18 bases in 140 regular-season games last year, but he's showing signs of offensive decline in 2026, as he enters Sunday's action with a .234/.317/.396 slash line, 12 homers, 36 RBI, and eight stolen bases across his 87 games in his 13th year in the big leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com