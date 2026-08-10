Kristian Campbell Heating Up at Triple-A, Could be Nearing a Return to Boston
Kristian Campbell has been heating up at Triple-A Worcester and could be on the verge of returning to the big-league roster for the first time since his rookie season in 2025. Campbell, a fourth-rounder in 2023 from the Georgia Institute of Technology, hit .223/.319/.345 with a .664 OPS, six homers, 21 RBI, 24 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 67 games as a rookie last year after being signed to an eight-year, $60 million extension last April. The 24-year-old struggled in spring training this year, though, and has spent the entire 2026 season at Worcester, where he has hit .250/.377/.351 with a .728 OPS, five home runs, 38 RBI, five stolen bases, and 39 runs scored in 90 games across 384 plate appearances. After recording three hits for the WooSox on Sunday, Campbell is batting .269 (7-for-26) with a homer and five RBI in seven games so far in August. With eligibility at second base and the outfield, Campbell is a stash candidate in deeper fantasy baseball leagues ahead of his potential return to the big leagues for the last month and a half of the regular season.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference