Jakobi Meyers is Undervalued by Current Redraft ADP
Jakobi Meyers is entering his first full season in Jacksonville in 2026. The 29-year-old was highly productive for the Jaguars last season, recording 42 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns on 61 targets across nine games. From Week 10 onwards, Meyers ranked as the WR23 in per-game PPR scoring. In 2026, Jacksonville could get healthier seasons out of wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and two-way player Travis Hunter (knee), which might limit Meyers' target opportunities. However, Hunter's involvement on offense remains a question mark, and Thomas Jr. has yet to prove established chemistry with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville committed to Meyers with a three-year, $60 million contract extension, so the team clearly views him as an important piece of its offense. At his current redraft ADP of WR42, Meyers is a high-floor sleeper to target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller