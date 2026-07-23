Woody Marks a Sneaky Value Pick in PPR Formats in 2026
Woody Marks led the team in rushing in 2025 in his rookie season after being taken in the fourth round (116th overall) out of USC, carrying the ball 196 times for 703 yards and two touchdowns in 16 regular-season games (eight starts). The 25-year-old added 24 receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 36 targets as a pass-catcher. Fantasy managers may be down on him going into his second NFL season due to the Texans' offseason addition of David Montgomery, which could present a buying opportunity in both redraft and dynasty/keeper leagues this year. Running backs coach Danny Barrett said he still thinks the Georgia native will take on a sizable role in the team's backfield this year despite Monty's presence. Marks lacks the explosiveness as a pure runner -- he averaged just 3.6 yards per carry as a rookie -- and although he disappointed somewhat as a receiver in 2025, that's where most of his value will most likely lie in 2026. He profiles as a nice late-round target for RB depth in PPR leagues, and he'll be a solid handcuff to Montgomery as well.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference