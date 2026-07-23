Parker Washington Expected to Retain Punt-Return Duties
Parker Washington will continue to return punts in 2026, even though he's set to play a larger role in the offense after a breakout 2025 campaign. The Jaguars have "gone above and beyond to praise" Washington's return ability this offseason. "I love Parker back there. I think we'll just try and have to see how that plays out with the roster and how that looks come Week 1. And it may be changing throughout the season. There may be games when we need a big play, and he's back there, and there's other times when we'll provide a big play from somebody else," special teams coach Heath Farwell said. The 24-year-old former sixth-rounder in 2023 out of Penn State broke out with 58 catches (95 targets) for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular-season games last year, adding seven catches for 107 yards and another score in the team's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Even though Jacksonville's WR corps is stacked with Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter, Washington is a fantasy target on the rise as a WR3/flex option going into the 2026 campaign.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley