Michael Mayer Could See Increased Role
Michael Mayer put together a career-year last season. Across 13 games, Mayer hauled in 35 receptions for 328 receiving yards and one touchdown. Both the receptions and yardage are career highs for the 25-year-old. His overall ceiling is going to be limited because Brock Bowers is ahead of him on the depth chart. The good news for Mayer is that new head coach Klint Kubiak deploys a two tight end set at the same time. The assumption is that more time on the field will lead to more involvement in the offense for Mayer. He's not someone who needs to be rostered in 12-team formats to start the season. However, he'll be a popular waiver wire candidate if Bowers ever goes down.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference