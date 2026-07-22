Jake Elliott Expected to Open the Season as Eagles Kicker
Jake Elliott doesn't currently have any competition as he enters training camp this summer, leading Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice to assume that he'll open the 2026 season as the team's placekicker again. The 31-year-old veteran and former fifth-rounder by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 out of the University of Memphis made just 74.1% of his 27 field-goal attempts (4-for-8 from 50-plus yards) in 17 regular-season games in 2025 in his ninth year with the Eagles, and it didn't help matters that the offense had a hard time starting and sustaining drives. It was Elliott's second straight season and third overall in his career with a field-goal percentage under 80%. The Eagles are hoping to turn things around on offense and have the weapons to do so in 2026, but fantasy managers in standard 12-team leagues should have higher-floor options to choose from. Elliott finished as the No. 23 kicker in fantasy a year ago.
Source: Philly Voice - Jimmy Kempski
Source: Philly Voice - Jimmy Kempski