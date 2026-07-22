Dalton Kincaid a Worthy Dart Throw in Redraft Leagues
Dalton Kincaid is entering his final two seasons with the Bills after the team exercised his fifth-year option in late March. Kincaid appeared poised to become a TE1 last season, but his season was derailed by multiple soft-tissue injuries. Heading into 2026, Kincaid's fantasy outlook has not changed much despite the addition of DJ Moore to the offense. The 26-year-old still has the opportunity to secure the No. 2 pass-catching role in a Josh Allen-led offense and be a red-zone threat capable of double-digit touchdowns. If Kincaid stays healthy, he has the chance to finally become the TE1 everyone thought he could be when he was drafted in the first round in 2023.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller