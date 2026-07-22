Nnamdi Madubuike Not Medically Cleared to Play

Jul 22, 2026, 12:12 PM ET
Baltimore Ravens two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) missed all but two games last year due to a significant neck injury. He had surgery in April and hasn't been medically cleared by team doctors to return to the field, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. If the 28-year-old pass-rusher gets the green light to return, though, he could be one of the biggest additions to their defense for the 2026 season, even when considering the offseason addition of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. General manager Eric DeCosta said last week on 105.7 The Fan that things are "pointed in the right direction" for Madubuike. The former third-rounder in 2020 out of Texas A&M was a Pro Bowler in both 2023 and 2024 before injuring his neck last year. In his six years with Baltimore, he has recorded 30 sacks, 203 tackles (124 solo), 42 tackles for loss, 69 QB hits, and two pass breakups in 78 games played (66 starts). Most likely, the Ravens will ease Madubuike in this summer and in the preseason if he's cleared to play, but his presence on the D-line in Baltimore this year could be a huge boost if he can recapture his pre-injury form.--Keith HernandezSource: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec