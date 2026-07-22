DJ Giddens in an Important Positional Battle Ahead of Training Camp
DJ Giddens rarely saw the field as a fifth-round rookie in 2025, and when he did, his 26 total carries amounted to only 96 rushing yards. The lack of moves made at the position this offseason indicates that the Colts still believe in his abilities, and he should be given every opportunity to serve as Jonathan Taylor's primary backup in his second season. When the team opens training camp with its first practice on July 29, Giddens will be competing with 2025 seventh-round pick Seth McGowan for a role that carries significant insurance upside for fantasy. Taylor touched the ball 369 times a season ago, and head coach Shane Steichen has spoken this offseason about the importance of taking some of that work off his plate, though the clear talent discrepancy between him and the other backs on the roster makes that an easier conversation to have in theory than in practice. Still, the battle between Giddens and McGowan will be one to watch, as it could dictate how FAAB or waiver priorities are spent down the road should Taylor miss any time in season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller