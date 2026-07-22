Mike Washington Jr. has the Potential to Grow into RB2 Role
Mike Washington Jr. has the "potential to grow into a second option in the backfield" in 2026 in his first year in the league behind RB1 Ashton Jeanty, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Washington has a nice blend of size (6-foot-2, 228 pounds) and speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash) and rushed for 1,070 yards (606 yards after first contact) and eight touchdowns at the University of Arkansas last year. He added 28 receptions for 226 yards and another touchdown as a pass-catcher. The Raiders expect Jeanty to have a heavy workload under new head coach Klint Kubiak, but "that shouldn't take away from Washington playing meaningful snaps" in his first year in the league as the top backup in Vegas. Washington took reps with the second team and occasionally with the first-team offense during the offseason program. The 23-year-old has a clear path to RB2 duties, but he still has plenty to clean up, including ball-security issues he showed in college. He'll be trying to hold off undrafted rookie RB Roman Hemby in training camp.
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden