Devaughn Vele Could Get Lost in the Shuffle
Devaughn Vele showed some flashes of potential last season. He hauled in 25 receptions, 293 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in 13 games last season. Those aren't bad numbers for someone who served as the third or fourth receiver behind Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. It won't get easier for Vele with the Saints adding Jordyn Tyson and Bryce Lance through the draft this year. At best, Vele will be the distant third option in this offense next season. The 28-year-old might offer some deep league depth, but isn't someone that needs to be rostered to begin the season.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference