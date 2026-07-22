Nick Emmanwori has Ankle Surgery, Expected to be Ready for Week 1

Jul 22, 2026, 8:59 PM ET
Seattle Seahawks standout safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle), who was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday, will miss time in training camp after having surgery on his right ankle, but he's expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, sources told Brady Henderson of ESPN. The 22-year-old dealt with two right-ankle injuries in 2025 after being selected in the second round (35th overall) out of the University of South Carolina, which limited him to 14 games (11 starts) in his first year in the NFL. When healthy, Emmanwori had 81 tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, one interception, and 11 pass breakups. He suffered a high sprain on the first series of the season opener, and he also suffered a low sprain in practice four days before Super Bowl LX, but he was able to play in the win over the New England Patriots. Emmanwori will continue to serve as a versatile playmaker on the back end of what was a shutdown Seattle defense a year ago.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson