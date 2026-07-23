Brian Robinson Jr. Could Hold Standalone Value in Addition to His Obvious Insurance Upside
Brian Robinson Jr. failed to reach 100 carries for the first time in his career in his lone season with the 49ers in 2025. With injuries hitting the team hard, four-time All-Pro Christian McCaffrey was one of the few players to stay healthy wire-to-wire, limiting Robinson's opportunities in what has long been viewed as one of fantasy's most valuable insurance roles. In signing a one-year deal with the Falcons, Robinson again finds himself as a high-value handcuff, this time to two-time Pro Bowler Bijan Robinson, who has not missed a start through his first three seasons in the league. While the incumbent Robinson has seen heavier usage year after year, there has still been enough remaining opportunity for his primary backup to see some standalone fantasy value, with Tyler Allgeier averaging 117.9 fantasy points across their three seasons together. A new coaching staff in Atlanta could ultimately prove to make any past workload splits moot, but as RotoBaller's RB46, Robinson Jr. is projected to have some flex appeal in 2026 with obvious week-winning upside should an unfortunate injury force him to take on a larger role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller