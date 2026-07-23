Tyreek Hill Says He Has "No Power" in His Leg
Tyreek Hill (knee) remains a free agent, and in a workout video posted to his YouTube channel on Wednesday, Hill candidly shares information about his ongoing rehab, notably stating that he has "no power in [his] left leg" 10 months after undergoing LCL surgery. The video shows him using the surgically repaired leg to push off a wall, and although Hill declined to provide a timeline for his return, he reiterates that recovery is going well and expresses gratitude to those who have been a part of the process. The five-time All-Pro dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments in a September matchup against the Jets, and he was released by the Dolphins in February. At 32 years old, his window of fantasy relevance was already tightening. While he's hung onto a spot on RotoBaller's rankings for 2026, currently sitting at WR98, the chances of Hill contributing in a meaningful way for fantasy appear to be dwindling, and he can be avoided in any leagues without a deep bench and injured reserve slots.
Source: Pro Football Talk
Source: Pro Football Talk