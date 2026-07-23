Ray Davis Carries Little Standalone Value into 2026
Ray Davis saw his usage cut nearly in half in his second season, but in bumping his per-carry average up to 4.7 yards per attempt, he showed enough growth to suggest he could keep the Bills' running game on track should he ever need to handle an expanded role. Three-time Pro Bowler James Cook has missed only two games in his four-year career and has developed into one of the league's true bell cow backs, handling a career-high 349 opportunities in 2026. Providing very little in the passing game, Davis has almost no bankable standalone value, with veteran Ty Johnson likely to hold onto the primary change-of-pace role and making the third-year back reliant upon an injury to see fantasy viability in 2026. At RotoBaller's RB59, Davis is not necessarily a player who needs to factor into draft plans, but he would become an obvious waiver priority should the situation ahead of him change.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller