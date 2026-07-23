👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Malik Davis Not a Lock for RB2 Role in Dallas

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Jul 23, 2026, 11:15 AM ET

ESPN's Todd Archer writes that there will be a battle for the No. 2 running back role in training camp this summer behind starter Javonte Williams that will consist of Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, and Malik Davis. Davis won the job a year ago and had a 100-yard game, but he "seems to be something of a forgotten man entering camp." The 27-year-old former undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida had 52 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL season in 2025, adding two receptions for 16 yards for the Cowboys. It sounds as though Davis is going to need to step up in camp to hold off both Blue and Mafah. Blue didn't live up to expectations in his rookie campaign, but he has impressed the coaching staff this offseason and can be a difference-maker with his speed. Mafah, a seventh-rounder last year, could also be a dependable depth back. Davis averaged a healthy 4.8 yards in 2025, but he doesn't have any standout traits in the backfield and isn't much of a pass-catcher. Don't automatically assume that he's the handcuff to roster in 2026 if you take Williams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN Dallas - Todd Archer
More Recent News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Joe Mixon

Tells Former Teammates His Career is Over
Travis Kelce

Has Become One of Fantasy's Biggest Sleepers in 2026
Trae Young

Shifts to a Present-Focused Mindset After Injuries
Cameron Johnson

Nuggets Rebuff Salary-Dump Offers for Cameron Johnson
Anthony Davis

Wizards Plan to Extend Anthony Davis Amid Trade Rumors
Kawhi Leonard

Bennedict Mathurin's Free Agency Freezes
Miles Bridges

Suns Hope to Sign Miles Bridges to a Long-Term Extension
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Isn't Planning to Retire After Next Season
NBA

Mario Hezonja Rejects EuroLeague Insurance to Bet on the NBA
TreVeyon Henderson

the RB to Target in Patriots Backfield
Houston Rockets

Rockets Hire Shooting Guru Chip Engelland for Ime Udoka's Staff
Jaron Pierre Jr.

Comes Home on a Pelicans Two-Way Deal
Emanuel Miller

Spurs Release Two-Way Forward Emanuel Miller
D'Angelo Russell

Grizzlies and D'Angelo Russell Expected to Part Ways
David Jones-Garcia

Spurs Re-Sign G-League Standout David Jones-Garcia to Two-Way Deal
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Remains a Solid Pick at Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
Matthew Stafford

a Prime Dynasty Sell-High Candidate Ahead of 2026
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
James Cook III

Remains a High-End Running Back Option Entering 2026
Zach Charbonnet

Placed on PUP List
Jacoby Brissett

to Report for Start of Training Camp
Garrett Crochet

No Timetable for Garrett Crochet to Resume Throwing
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Place Bobby Witt Jr. on Injured List With Back Tightness
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Khris Middleton

Hopes to Remain Impactful in Year 15
Cason Wallace

Ajay Mitchell to Take on Expanded Roles Next Season
Julius Randle

Nets Expect Big Things From Julius Randle
Bhayshul Tuten

Jaguars Expecting Big Year from Bhayshul Tuten
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Yaxel Lendeborg

Sweeps Both Summer League MVP Awards
Milwaukee Bucks

Jonathan Kuminga Draws Renewed Sign-and-Trade Interest From Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers

Peter Suder Waived From His Two-Way Contract With the Lakers
Jamarion Sharp

Lands Two-Way Deal With Clippers
Jalen Slawson

Pacers Sign Jalen Slawson to a Two-Way Deal
Sam LaPorta

Fully Cleared for Training Camp
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jonathan Taylor

Could be a Hold-in During Training Camp
Jacoby Brissett

Contract Situation Remains Unresolved
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
MLB

Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Bo Nix

Expected to be Good to Go for Start of Training Camp
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Anthony Edwards

Anticipates Growing Pains With New Teammate
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Tucker Kraft

Could Open Training Camp on the PUP List
Bucky Irving

Says he'll be Ready for Training Camp
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
Max Meyer

Marlins Place Max Meyer on Injured List With Neck Strain
Adley Rutschman

Heading to Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
NFL

NFL Owners Expect New Deal for Roger Goodell Soon
DJ Moore

a Risky Pick at Current Redraft ADP Despite Improved Situation in Buffalo
Byron Buxton

Coming Off the Injured List on Monday
Jahmyr Gibbs

Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Arrested in Canton
Rome Odunze

Will Soon Get the Opportunity to Test His Structurally Altered Foot
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players