Jonathon Brooks Seeing First-Team Reps in Training Camp
Jonathon Brooks is seeing action with the first-team offense during the team's first day of training camp practices on Thursday, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. A second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brooks played in just three games as a rookie before suffering a knee injury that knocked him out for the remainder of 2024 and all of 2025. However, the 23-year-old appears to be fully healthy heading into 2026. The Panthers have veteran back Chuba Hubbard atop their running back depth chart, but the team let running back Rico Dowdle walk in free agency. Dowdle collected 1,373 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns on 275 touches for Carolina in 2025, leaving plenty of production on the table for Brooks to potentially step into in 2026. Brooks averaged over six yards per carry during his college career at Texas and was considered a high-end running back prospect before the injury issues. If he can stay healthy and put together a solid preseason, his fantasy stock will continue to rise throughout the summer.
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye